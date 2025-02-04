Sean Strickland shockingly praises Israel Adesanya following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Nassourdine Imavov

By Fernando Quiles - February 4, 2025

Sean Strickland has shown respect to Israel Adesanya following “The Last Stylebender’s” third straight loss.

Israel Adesanya Sean Strickland

The kind words may come as a surprise to fans given that Strickland and Adesanya had a war of words leading up to their September 2023 clash. Strickland won that bout and the UFC Middleweight Championship, which started Adesanya’s slide. The former two-time UFC middleweight champion was then submitted by Dricus du Plessis, and more recently suffered a TKO loss to Nassourdine Imavov.

Strickland may be known for his outspoken personality, but he isn’t kicking Adesanya while he’s down.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA’S COACH EXPLAINS WHAT WENT WRONG IN NASSOURDINE IMAVOV FIGHT AT UFC SAUDI ARABIA

Sean Strickland Says Israel Adesanya Has Nothing to Prove

Speaking to FOX Sports Australia, Sean Strickland gave Israel Adesanya his due for what he was able to accomplish at 185 pounds.

“At the end of the day, dude, Izzy’s a f*cking … he made his legacy,” Strickland said. “If you want to continue to fight, continue to fight, but you’ve done what you’ve wanted to have done.  You don’t really got to prove anything, man. You’re a lasting name in the sport. You’ve chiseled your name it. No shame getting older. It happens.”

What happens next for Adesanya remains to be seen. During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show, “Izzy” said that he’ll have to mull things over before deciding what his next move will be. Adesanya will turn 36 this July, and many are wondering if this could be the end of his pro MMA career.

As for Strickland, he’ll be fighting on February 8th in the main event of UFC 312. He’ll attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight title when he takes on the man who defeated him for the gold, Dricus du Plessis. Strickland pounded the table for a rematch given how close his first meeting with “Stillknocks” was.

Stick with us throughout fight week for the latest UFC 312 updates.

