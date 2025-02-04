Sean Strickland shockingly praises Israel Adesanya following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Nassourdine Imavov

Sean Strickland Says Israel Adesanya Has Nothing to Prove

Speaking to FOX Sports Australia, Sean Strickland gave Israel Adesanya his due for what he was able to accomplish at 185 pounds.

“At the end of the day, dude, Izzy’s a f*cking … he made his legacy,” Strickland said. “If you want to continue to fight, continue to fight, but you’ve done what you’ve wanted to have done. You don’t really got to prove anything, man. You’re a lasting name in the sport. You’ve chiseled your name it. No shame getting older. It happens.”

What happens next for Adesanya remains to be seen. During the UFC Saudi Arabia post-show, “Izzy” said that he’ll have to mull things over before deciding what his next move will be. Adesanya will turn 36 this July, and many are wondering if this could be the end of his pro MMA career.

As for Strickland, he’ll be fighting on February 8th in the main event of UFC 312. He’ll attempt to recapture the UFC middleweight title when he takes on the man who defeated him for the gold, Dricus du Plessis. Strickland pounded the table for a rematch given how close his first meeting with “Stillknocks” was.

Stick with us throughout fight week for the latest UFC 312 updates. Also, be sure to visit our homepage on fight night for live results and video highlights throughout the event.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and leave an H/T to BJPenn.com with a link back for the transcription.