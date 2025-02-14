Rampage Jackson slams Anthony Smith over recent comments about his podcast: “You’re a motherf*cking b*tch!”

Former UFC champion Rampage Jackson has sent a warning at Anthony Smith.

The 46-year-old fighter is quickly rising up in the podcast world. As the host of the ‘JAXXON’ Podcast, Rampage Jackson interviews current and retired athletes, including the likes of Forrest Griffin, Alex Pereira, Jorge Masvidal, and more. While the podcast is growing fast, it seems that UFC light-heavyweight Anthony Smith isn’t a fan.

On a previous edition of the JAXXON Podcast, ‘Lionheart’ was torn apart by former UFC champion T.J. Dillashaw. The bantamweight stated that Anthony Smith would never win a title, among other comments. In response, the light-heavyweight fired off a response on his own podcast, taking aim at how Rampage Jackson’s podcast functions.

“You bring fighters on and you s*it on them.” Anthony Smith stated earlier this week. “It happened to me. You brought me on, and you’re super cool to me. I had a good time, and I love Rampage, he’s my favorite fighter… You bring me on, I have an amazing time, and several months later you’re on there with Dillashaw f*cking making fun of me. That’s what they do, that’s their thing… I don’t agree with that.”

RELATED: JOE ROGAN REVEALS HE PASSED ON KAMALA HARRIS PODCAST TO WATCH ILIA TOPURIA VS. MAX HOLLOWAY: “THAT WAS A HUGE FIGHT!”

😬 This is Anthony Smith’s video that got Rampage Jackson mad. On his own podcast @theonpaperpod Anthony talked about the Bryce Mitchell episode on Jaxxon pod. https://t.co/pXJoWhWu8O pic.twitter.com/RgVlDfJ4Fk — Home of Fight (@Home_of_Fight) February 13, 2025

ANTHONY SMITH NEES TO SHUT HIS F*CK!NG FACE pic.twitter.com/U1VYKxuL06 — Rampage Jackson (@Rampage4real) February 13, 2025

Rampage Jackson slams former UFC title challenger Anthony Smith

Taking to social media earlier today in a video post, Rampage Jackson issued a response to Anthony Smith. In the six-minute clip, the former UFC champion took ‘Lionheart’ to task, stating that he’s misconstruing the situation. Jackson added that he might fight Smith whenever he sees him next.

“I saw this f*cking post Anthony Smith did.” Rampage Jackson stated in the video. “I saw it this morning, and it f*cking pissed me off. When T.J. sat right motherf*cking here and said you’ll never be a champion and said that you f*cking gave up, Bear and I f*cking had your back. That’s why we were saying ‘Lionheart’… You took it as Bear and I were making fun of you. Bear and I actually liked your b*tch a*s.”

He continued, “But now, you’re a motherf*cking b*tch because at first I didn’t say s*it because I DM’d you…. I hope I come down when I see you, because motherf*ckers like you get b*tch-smacked for real. You did some b*tch s*it. You left me on read on your f*cking DMs when I tried to f*cking explain to you… I see his b*tch a*s, I’m going to smack the f*ck out of him.”

What do you make of this back-and-forth between UFC stars? Who do you side with? Rampage Jackson or Anthony Smith?