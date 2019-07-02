Darren Till discusses infamous taxi-theft incident

Back in April, Darren Till was arrested in the Canary Islands for damaging a hotel room and stealing a taxi. Now, just over two months later, the Englishman has opened up on the incident in an interview with Fighters Only.

“Truthfully and honestly, we went on a lad’s birthday and we booked it for the while. We were gone for two days and we were out there having a good time. It’s a nice place,” Darren Till said (via MMA News). “Then we were in the hotel, and there were these other guys in the room. And we weren’t having trouble, but just a little bother broke out – not fights and whatnot. Obviously, the hotel didn’t get trashed. There was no criminal damage. But things got thrown and whatever.”

Darren Till knew the blame was going to fall on him

Although Darren Till was with multiple people at the time, he knew the blame would fall on him because of who he is and what he does. But, “The Gorilla,” says he was not a part of the theft, rather he heard about it and went to the scene to see his friends. There, the police were already there and recognized the UFC welterweight and arrested him.

“I won’t name no names, but a taxi was not stolen. Well, it was stolen and drove around the block a few times. I went (to) the scene, I was somewhere else. I had left the hotel, as well,” he explained. “Then when the police were rounding everyone up, they (saw) me. Straight away, the police was like, ‘Darren Till.’ And I was like, ‘Yeah,’ and I knew what was going on. I was like, ‘It’s all going to fall on me.’”

Darren Till is coming off of a knockout loss to Jorge Masvidal at UFC London back in March. The loss extended his losing streak to two. But, the Englishman says he will return to the Octagon before the end of the year and is eyeing a rematch against Masvidal.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 7/1/2019.