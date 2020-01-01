PHOTO | Lance Palmer’s father wore an interesting shirt at 2019 PFL Championship

Last night, Lance Palmer became a two-time Professional Fighters League (PFL) champion, defeating Alex Gilpin by unanimous decision to win the featherweight belt. As usual, Palmer’s father Wayne was in the building to support, and he made a pretty interesting wardrobe choice for his night out.

The elder Palmer was visible several times on broadcast. Fans promptly noticed that he was wearing a slightly doctored UFC shirt. Instead of reading Ultimate Fighting Championship, it read Ultimate Farting Championship.

Why? Your guess is as good as ours, but it seems the Palmer patriarch is proud of his pungency.

Lance Palmer has gone undefeated across two PFL seasons, defeating Steven Siler to win the belt in 2018, and Gilpin to win it in 2019. He earned a million-dollar check on both occasions. His pro record currently stands at a solid 22-3-0—an indication that he’s easily one of the best featherweights outside the UFC. It’s not clear what his father’s farting record is, but it’s probably prolific.

Here the full results of last night’s PFL card.

PFL 2019 Championship results

Brendan Loughnane def. David Alex Valente via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Light Heavyweight Championship: Emiliano Sordi def. Jordan Johnson via TKO (R1, 2:01)

Featherweight Championship: Lance Palmer def. Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-44, 50-44)

Lightweight Championship: Natan Schulte def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (49-44, 49-46, 48-47) (wins lightweight championship)

Heavyweight Championship: Ali Isaev def. Jared Rosholt via TKO (R4, 4:09)

Welterweight Championship: Ray Cooper III def. David Michaud via TKO (R2, 2:56)

Women’s Lightweight Championship: Kayla Harrison def. Larissa Pacheco via unanimous decision (50-43, 50-45, 50-45)

What are your thoughts on this shirt choice from Wayne Palmer?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 12/31/2019.