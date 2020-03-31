Pro lightweights name their 155-pound GOAT

One of the biggest questions in all of MMA is who is the GOAT? Is it someone who had the biggest impact on the sport or the person who won the most? It’s an interesting debate for fighters and fans alike to have at any time.

So, with little to no MMA on for the foreseeable future, BJPENN.com reached out to several current and former lightweights to ask who their divisional GOAT is. The majority believe it is Khabib Nurmagomedov but the likes of Tony Ferguson, BJ Penn, Frankie Edgar and Conor McGregor are in the discussion.

Lightweights Decide Who The 155-Pound GOAT Is

Renato Moicano, UFC lightweight: Khabib. He’s undefeated and been dominant in every fight.

Beneil Dariush, UFC lightweight: It will be decided when Khabib Nurmagomedov and Tony Ferguson fight. The winner of that is the lightweight GOAT.

Davi Ramos, UFC lightweight: For me, Khabib is the GOAT for now. He isn’t the best striker but he’s pressure game and wrestling are very good and he dominates his opponents. In the top-15 division, no one is that much better than anyone else, but Khabib is undefeated so he is the GOAT.

Tristan Connelly, UFC lightweight: Well, it’s got to be the winner of Khabib-Tony. Without that fight, we can’t know.

Drew Dober, UFC lightweight: I currently have Khabib. Until he’s defeated you can’t argue that he is the best to ever do it at 155.

Clay Collard, PFL lightweight: It has to be Khabib, beside me.

Devonte Smith, UFC lightweight: I would say we will see because in my opinion to be the GOAT you need to do great things. I’m not saying none of them have, but they need to do more. I believe at the moment how MMA is going, Khabib and Conor are very close to claiming the GOAT title in the lightweight division.

Christos Giagos, UFC lightweight: I think the lightweight GOAT is Conor McGregor only because he came and did what nobody has done. He pretty much ran the UFC. Fought outside of MMA into boxing. Even though he may not have as many title defenses, he came in just a short period of time breaking records and was the biggest star in MMA history.

Jalin Turner, UFC lightweight: I’d have to say Frankie Edgar. He was one of the first guys I watched as the lightweight champion and he was small for the division. He’s tough as hell and had a great run as champion.

Joe Solecki, UFC lightweight: I think the obvious choice is Khabib. He’s undefeated and has looked so dominant in all his outings. Before him, for me, I think it was Frankie Edgar because he dethroned the guy everyone thought was the P4P GOAT in BJ Penn and he had the title at a weight class where he was the smallest guy.

Consensus Lightweight GOAT: Khabib Nurmagomedov

Do you agree with the pros that Khabib Nurmagomedov is the lightweight GOAT? Let us know in the comment section.

ICYMI: Pros have already picked the flyweight, bantamweight and featherweight GOATs.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com over the coming days to see who pros picked as the GOAT for every division.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 3/31/2020.