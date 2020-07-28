PFL hires former ONE Championship executive Loren Mack as VP of Corporate Communications

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has named Loren Mack Vice President of Corporate Communications.

Mack, with over 15 years of experience in media and sports, becomes the latest hire to join a growing list of top sports, media and entertainment executives for the first organization to present Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) through a Regular Season, Playoff and Championship format.

Mack, a New York native who will be working out of the PFL’s Las Vegas office, brings a

wealth of experience in media and sports to this one-of-a-kind league. He will handle all

levels of corporate communications within the PFL with added focus on continuing to

develop the PFL brand and leveraging his extensive international background to further

expand the league’s global reach.

Peter Murray, Chief Executive Officer of PFL, leads one of the top executive teams

assembled in sports today, including Executive Producer and 16-time Emmy winner George

Greenberg, President of Fighting Operations Ray Sefo, Executive Vice President of Business

Affairs Jim Bramson and Chief Digital Officer Dan Ghosh-Roy.

“As the most innovative and fastest growing league in the world, the PFL continues to

expand to a global scale,” Murray said. “Loren Mack brings a wealth of experience and drive to the league; we’re thrilled to have him join the team. He will play a pivotal role in

continuing to build the brand in the United States and abroad through impactful

storytelling.”

“With a world-class list of fighters, I look forward to contributing my abilities to an already

remarkable group associated with the PFL,” Mack said. “Having been in this profession for

over 15 years, I have never seen a bigger opportunity in MMA than with the PFL. They have re-imagined the way we consume live sports content by establishing an innovative format to crown season-long champions and I am looking forward to continuing to help develop the remarkable stories of the athlete roster.”

Stay glued to BJPENN.com for more news on the Professional Fighters League.