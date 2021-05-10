New Jersey commission overturns Renan Ferreira’s controversial win over Fabricio Werdum

The New Jersey Athletic Control Board has overturned Renan Ferreira’s controversial win over Fabricio Werdum at PFL 3.

Werdum headlined the card and just seconds into the fight, he got the fight to the ground. He then threatened a triangle choke and it looked like it was tight, but Ferreira landed ground and pound and got the first-round KO win over Werdum.

However, the former UFC heavyweight champion in Werdum claimed Ferreira tapped and when they showed the replay it looked like that was the case.

“I think everyone saw the fight. He tapped,” Werdum said in his post-fight interview. “I have to respect my opponent. … I stopped because he tapped. I’ve fought for 23 years. When he taps with an open hand, I have to stop. In my mind, it was over because I felt him tap my shoulder.”

After the event, Werdum and his team filed an appeal and on Monday, it was revealed the result was overturned to a no-decision. With the result changing, both men will only receive one point in the heavyweight standings. For Ferreira, it is disappointing as he had six points locked in with the first-round finish, but is down to one. Werdum, meanwhile, could’ve gotten six had the ref stopped it but will have to settle for one.

OFFICIAL: The New Jersey State Athletic Control Board has overturned the result of Werdum vs Ferreira to a No Decision. Per the PFL rules, both fighters receive 1 point in the heavyweight standings. pic.twitter.com/9kwudsPYmP — PFL (@PFLMMA) May 10, 2021

Following the result being overturned, Werdum’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz went to Twitter to thank the commission for overturning it.

“I want to thank the New Jersey Athletic Commission, Mr. Nick Lembo who worked all weekend on over turning Fabricio Werdum’s decision. I also want to thank PFL for quickly providing all of the necessary evidence,” Abdelaziz said.

