PFL 3 Results: Renan Ferreira KO’s Fabricio Werdum (Video)

A heavyweight bout between Fabricio Werdum and Renan Ferreira headlined tonight’s PFL 3 event from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Werdum (24-9-1 MMA), a former UFC heavyweight champion, was returning to action for the first time since July of 2020 where he had scored a first round victory over Alexander Gustafsson. That win had snapped a two-fight losing skid for Frabricio, as ‘Vai Cavalo’ had previously suffered losses to Alexander Volkov and Alexei Oleinik respectively.

Meanwhile, Renan Ferreira (6-2 MMA) most previously competed in August of 2019, where he scored a second round submission victory over Jared Vanderaa. All six of Ferreira’s previous career wins had come by way of stoppage.

Tonight’s PFL 3 Main event proved to be a short fight. Fabricio Werdum was able to get the fight to the ground early and immediately began to search for submissions. At one point he locked up a triangle choke and appeared to force a tap. However, the referee did not see it and Renan Ferreira eventually escaped and began raining down ground and pound on the former UFC champion. Those strikes would ultimately spell an end to the fight.

Check out the fight highlights and finish from tonight’s main event below via PFL on Twitter:

Listen to these hammerfists that knocked out Werdum. pic.twitter.com/O8biSOwKOA — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) May 7, 2021

Official PFL 3 Result: Renan Ferreira def. Fabricio Werdum via KO (punches) at 2:32 of Round 1

Ferreira picked up a key 6 points with his controversial win over Werdum this evening.