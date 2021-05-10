Donald Cerrone will get one more UFC fight at lightweight, says Dana White

Donald Cerrone will get another shot to end his winless streak.

On Saturday night in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 26, Cerrone suffered a first-round TKO loss to Alex Morono. “Cowboy” was supposed to face Diego Sanchez, but after the TUF 1 winner was released, Morono stepped up on short notice and got the win.

After the fight, many wondered if that would be the end of Cerrone’s time in the UFC. White hinted that retirement might be next after his draw, now no contest, to Niko Price in September. Cerrone is now 0-5-1 in his last six, but according to White, he plans on giving Cowboy one more fight at lightweight.

“Yeah, so Cowboy, again, steps up. Diego falls out of their fight, he steps up and takes a last-minute replacement, co-main event,” White said to TSN. “What he wants to do, he accepted the Diego fight because they would fight at 170. He wants to move down to ’55 and get another fight and I’m going to let him do it.”

When asked if Cerrone lost that fight would he be done, White was quick to answer.

“Yes, yes,” White said.

Donald Cerrone, who’s now 38-years-old, as mentioned is 0-5-1 in his last six. Prior to the loss to Morono and the no contest to Price, he had only lost to the best. He dropped a controversial decision to Anthony Pettis and was knocked out by Conor McGregor, Justin Gaethje, and Tony Ferguson.

When Cerrone will fight again is uncertain, but there is no question he will have to take some time off to let his brain heal. Who he faces at lightweight is also uncertain, but Cowboy has said he wanted another run at lightweight and he gets his wish.

Who do you think Donald Cerrone should fight at lightweight?