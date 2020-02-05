Kayla Harrison gives self-defense advice for women who are being attacked

PFL women’s lightweight champion Kayla Harrison has given some important self-defense advice to women who are being attacked.

In the wake of the recent video showing boxing prospect Gervonta Davis getting physical with his ex-girlfriend, TMZ Sports caught up with Harrison — one of the best women’s MMA fighters on the planet — and asked her what women should do if they are in a situation where they are being attacked.

Here’s the advice that Harrison gave.

“If someone puts your hands on you, well, first of all, I would go for a nutshot right away. Anything that’s dirty, nasty, mean, bite. I mean if it’s a very serious situation and you’re in danger, save yourself by any means necessary. Scream. Instead of screaming rape or whatever, scream fire. People will run to help someone at a fire, people don’t run to help someone when they say rape,” Harrison said.

Considering the advice is coming from Harrison, a former Olympic gold medalist in judo and a champion in PFL, it’s sound advice that anyone should follow if they are in the kind of situation that Harrison described above.

The PFL women’s lightweight champion won the promotion’s inaugural 155lbs title at the PFL Championship event on New Year’s Eve when she won a decision over Larissa Pacheco in the finals. She previously defeated Bobbi Jo Dalziel in the semifinals to advance to the finals of the tournament.

Overall, Harrison is a perfect 7-0 since beginning her MMA career in 2018, with all seven of her pro fights coming under the PFL banner. PFL is expected to have a big year in its third season and is expected to sign several big-name free agents so perhaps PFL could find some quality talent on the free-agent wire to challenge Harrison next season.

