Dana White blasts Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman for “Neanderthal” behavior in Miami

Dana White has criticised Jorge Masvidal and Kamaru Usman for their “neanderthal” behaviour during an altercation in Miami.

A day before the super bowl at the Radio Row media event, the ‘BMF’ winner ran into the welterweight champion. The pair began a war of words and bystanders were forced to intervene to stop the conflict from escalating any further. Kamaru Usman goaded Masvidal to “do something,” but Gamebred accused him of being a “clout chaser.”

Dana White was not impressed by the altercation. He reacted during an interview with ESPN.

“I don’t love it,” White said. “You know, people think because I’m a promoter I’m like, ‘Cha-ching. That’s great for us.’ But it’s not great for us.

“We’re here at the Super Bowl, Radio Row at the Super Bowl, the NFL, and these two are acting like neanderthals in here.”

White believes it was the wrong time and place, and that their run-in gives the wrong impression to people outside of MMA.

“The problem is for the people who are in here and the media and who do radio, it scares people like this. That’s a scary thing when that goes down.

“If they touch each other, now the police get involved. We’re regulated by the government. Now, the athletic commissions are getting involved. It’s a lot.”

Despite having a negative reaction, Dana White confirmed that the welterweight giants will be facing each other in a five-round war later this year.

“Those two are going to fight in Las Vegas in ‘International Fight Week’ for 25 minutes. They can do whatever they want to each other. That fight’s happening. You don’t have to do it here at Radio Row at the Super Bowl.”

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on 2/5/2020.