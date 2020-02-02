VIDEO | Gervonta Davis gets physical with woman in public

A video that appears to show professional boxer Gervonta Davis getting physical with a women in public has gone viral on the internet.

For those unfamiliar, the Maryland-born fighter, Davis (25-years-old), is undefeated in his professional career boasting a record of 23-0. He is a two-weight world champion following his most recent TKO victory over Yuriorkis Gamboa in which he captured the vacant WBA lightweight title.

As of this moment, there is no firm date associated with the video showcased below. Please note that the activity in the clip below could be viewed as disturbing.

Gervonta Davis rolled up ready to straight choke slam shorty pic.twitter.com/NLYHwzYI0i — RIP Kobe Bryant🇨🇻🇬🇼🅙 (@mr_Iuares) February 1, 2020

Gervonta Davis has yet to address the video publicly, but one could only assume that he or a member of his team will issue a statement shortly.

This is not the first time that Gervonta Davis has found himself in trouble. On September 19, 2017 an arrest warrant was issued in his name, this after he was accused of first-degree aggravated assault. According to Maryland court records, the charge was later changed to misdemeanor second-degree assault and the case was eventually dropped entirely.

In 2018, Davis was arrested in Washington D.C. after he and another man engaged in a fist fight.

Gervonta Davis first captured boxing gold in January of 2017, when he defeated Jose Pedraza by way of seventh round TKO to capture the IBF super featherweight title.

What are your thoughts on the recently released video of Gervonta Davis appearing to get physical with a female in public? Sound off in the comments section Penn Nation!

