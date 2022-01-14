Jake Paul fighting in PFL is a serious possibility according to CEO Peter Murray

PFL CEO Peter Murray has said that Jake Paul fighting for the promotion could be a serious possibility in the future.

For the last few years we’ve seen Jake Paul focus most of his energy on a successful transition into professional boxing. With a 5-0 record to his name alongside knockout wins over the likes of Tyron Woodley and Ben Askren, it’s safe to say the man formerly known as a “controversial YouTube star” has turned the game on its head in a fairly substantial way.

Now, he’s talking about possibly venturing into mixed martial arts, building on the success he’s enjoyed over the two aforementioned opponents. In a recent interview with MMA Junkie, PFL’s Peter Murray has admitted that it could actually come to fruition.

“Hey, listen, you know, if any major athlete that is considering and wants to get into MMA, of course the PFL is in the conversation,” Murray said. “What the PFL is about is offering fighters opportunities and fans access to great events. Jake has certainly got a large global following. He’s got a strong point of view. He’s a real athlete, and he’s established himself in boxing. And, you know, if he’s looking at MMA as that next opportunity in parallel, perhaps with boxing, of course we’re going to have a conversation.”

Jake Paul joining PFL feels like a smart next step for him in his combat sports evolution, especially when you consider the example of Claressa Shields and how much exposure she’s gained from doing something similar.

