Michael Bisping believes Daniel Cormier’s rivalry with Jon Jones is “skewing” his judgement

UFC commentator Michael Bisping believes Daniel Cormier’s rivalry with Jon Jones is impacting his views on Jones’ future.

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones faced off twice in their iconic rivalry with Jones coming out on top in both instances – although the second was later changed to a no contest. It’s clear to see that both men still don’t like one another and in a recent episode of DC & RC, Cormier said he doesn’t think Jones will win the UFC heavyweight title when he finally challenges for it.

Michael Bisping, who has had his fair share of rivalries, thinks Cormier may be allowing his personal feelings to creep in.

“He (Cormier) came out today and made a statement that said, ‘Jon Jones will never become the heavyweight champion…’ I think I gotta disagree with Daniel Cormier here,” said Bisping. “Because he does know him, and because they have that history, and because they don’t like one another, I believe that maybe that’s skewing the judgment of DC just a little bit here.”

“We’re talking, regardless of his behaviour outside the Octagon, and regardless of the steroid test… the reality is, if you look at the performances, he’s potentially the greatest of all time,” added Bisping. “He’s beat everybody at their own style. He would make a point of doing that, he would beat them at their very own style. He’s not even 35 yet, so there’s no way he’s going to show up ‘old.’

“Ciryl Gane is unbelievable, Francis Ngannou is unbelievable, they’re gonna fight next weekend, I don’t know who’s gonna win that fight… But still, Jon Jones is out there. Jon Jones has a resume. Jon Jones is one of the best to ever do it. So to say that he can’t come back after all this time and beat those guys, I don’t think I agree… To say he has no chance, I don’t think that’s right.”

Quotes via MMA News

