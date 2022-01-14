Mark Hunt closes the door on a return to fighting: “I don’t think any company would pick me up because of this lawsuit, to be honest”

UFC veteran Mark Hunt has closed the door on the idea of returning to fighting following his recent legal issues with the promotion.

It’s no secret that Mark Hunt has had his problems with the Ultimate Fighting Championship over the course of the last few years. The situation dates back to his UFC 200 loss at the hands of Brock Lesnar which, as we now know, was overturned to a no contest after Lesnar tested positive for banned substances.

With the lawsuit ongoing, Hunt told The MMA Hour recently that he thinks he’s been blacklisted by a string of MMA promotions – and that he isn’t thinking about a return to the cage.

“I’m done fighting,” Hunt said. “I think I lost the passion a long time ago when I filed this lawsuit against the UFC. They took that passion away from me, to be honest. The only fight I’ve had since I left the UFC was a boxing match, [and] I couldn’t get another match anywhere. I don’t think any company would pick me up because of this lawsuit, to be honest.”

“Why wouldn’t you hire someone as good as me?” he added. “Such a good-looking guy, such a great fighter, why wouldn’t you hire someone like me? I think I got blacklisted, to be honest. I couldn’t get a match anywhere. The only match I got was back here at home in Sydney against Paul Gallen, who’s an ex-footie player. It was actually the most fun I’ve had in a long, long time competing, because it was on my terms, even though I lost the match. It was great, I had fun. It was like when I first started competing in fighting a long time ago. It was actually a great adrenaline rush.”

Quotes via MMA Fighting

