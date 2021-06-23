Boxer-turned-MMA fighter Claressa Shields returns to the PFL cage in August when she competes for the second time in mixed martial arts.

Shields made her MMA debut earlier this month when she finished Brittany Elkin via third-round TKO for a successful first foray into mixed martial arts. It wasn’t an easy fight for Shields, who struggled with her takedown defense for the first two rounds of the fight as Elkin dominated her on the mat. However, Shields was able to conserve her gas tank, and when Elkin started to get tired in the third round of the fight, Shields started to unload massive ground and pound on her opponent and pick up the first win of her MMA career.

After her successful MMA debut against Elkin, Shields is now ready to return to the PFL cage. “The Greatest Woman of All Time” will next step into the cage on August 27 at the Seminole Hard Rock in Hollywood, Florida. There has been no opponent named at this time. MMA reporter Ariel Helwani was the first to report on the return of Shields.

Claressa Shields’ second pro MMA fight for PFL is set for Aug. 27, per promotion officials. Opponent TBD. Shields will not box between now and then. Coincidentally, if Kayla Harrison wins on Friday and advances to the playoffs, her next fight is also scheduled for that card. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 22, 2021

As the scribe notes, PFL women’s lightweight star Kayla Harrison also competes on the same card that Shields will return on. Of course, these two seem destined for a collision course one day, but not anytime soon as Shields is still getting her feet wet and Harrison looks ready to collect another $1 million dollar payday as she continues to wreck her foes.

