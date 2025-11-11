Just Scrap Radio Ep. 209 with Beneil Dariush and Kyle Daukaus

The 209th episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com with host Cole Shelton is live to preview UFC 322.

We’re first joined by ninth-ranked UFC lightweight Beneil Dariush (0:51). We close things out by chatting with UFC middleweight Kyle Daukaus (11:54).

Beneil Dariush opens up the show to preview his UFC 322 main card fight against Benoit Saint-Denis. Dariush talks about his last win over Renato Moicano and now getting the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden. The lightweight contender talks about the state of the lightweight division and what he thinks a win does for him here. He also explains how he sees the fight playing out and his goals for 2026.

Kyle Daukaus closes out the program to preview his UFC 322 fight against Gerald Meerschaert. Daukaus talks about his recent win over Michel Pereira and how hectic that fight week was. He then chats about getting the chance to fight at Madison Square Garden and what that means to him. He also talks about the middleweight division and what a win does for him, as well as his goals for 2026.

Be sure to tune in every Tuesday for another episode of Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN as Cole Shelton chats with fighters to help preview or recap their fights.

Stay locked to BJPENN.com all week for your UFC 322 coverage. The card is as follows:

  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – for welterweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili – for flyweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez
  • Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico
  • Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon
  • Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Viascheslav Borschev vs. Matheus Camilo

