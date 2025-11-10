Jack Della Maddalena vows to ‘break’ Islam Makhachev at UFC 322: ‘Blow the roof off the place’

By Cole Shelton - November 10, 2025
Jack Della Maddalena UFC Welterweight Champion

Jack Della Maddalena is confident he won’t just beat Islam Makhachev but will finish him at UFC 322.

Della Maddalena is set to defend his welterweight title in the main event of the pay-per-view card at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York.

Heading into the bout, Della Maddalena is a sizable betting underdog, but he has full confidence in his skills that he won’t just beat Makhachev but will break him.

Jack Della Maddalena oozes confidence ahead of UFC 322

“I see this going similarly to the Belal fight,” Della Maddalena said on UFC 322 Countdown. “Islam will try more for takedowns, but ultimately, I will be able to get back to my feet every round and really be able to sting him on the feet, damage him. Break him and then take him out. It would be the dream to get the finish in MSG, blow the roof off the place. Cement myself as one of the great welterweights.”

Although Jack Della Maddalena is the underdog, he expects the size to be the difference maker in his title fight against Makhachev.

“My advantage is I’m a better mixed martial artist than him. I’m going to break Islam Makhachev. I’m going to take his pound-for-pound spot, it’s going to be a great moment for my career and my legacy,” Della Maddalena added.

UFC 322 is set to go down on Saturday, November 15 at Madison Square Garden. The card is as follows:

  • Jack Della Maddalena vs. Islam Makhachev – for welterweight title
  • Valentina Shevchenko vs. Zhang Weili – for flyweight title
  • Leon Edwards vs. Carlos Prates
  • Beneil Dariush vs. Benoit Saint-Denis
  • Sean Brady vs. Michael Morales
  • Erin Blanchfield vs. Tracy Cortez
  • Baisangur Susurkaev vs. Eric McConico
  • Angela Hill vs. Fatima Kline
  • Gerald Meerschaert vs. Kyle Daukaus
  • Bo Nickal vs. Rodolfo Vieira
  • Roman Kopylov vs. Gregory Rodrigues
  • Malcolm Wellmaker vs. Cody Haddon
  • Chepe Mariscal vs. Pat Sabatini
  • Viascheslav Borschev vs. Matheus Camilo

