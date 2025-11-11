Khabib Nurmagomedov compares beating Conor McGregor to a vacation in the Maldives

By Harry Kettle - November 11, 2025
Conor McGregor, Khabib Nurmagomedov

UFC legend Khabib Nurmagomedov has compared defeating Conor McGregor to taking a vacation in the Maldives.

All the way back at UFC 229 in late 2018, Khabib Nurmagomedov fought Conor McGregor in the biggest fight in the history of mixed martial arts. While many fans and pundits were split on how the bout would go, in the end, it was Nurmagomedov who managed to secure a fairly dominant victory, finishing things off with a nasty submission before starting a brawl in the crowd with McGregor’s team.

While Khabib has said that he hopes Conor can turn his life around in the present day, that certainly doesn’t erase the bad blood that has existed between them for so long. These two men have gone back and forth at one another for years, both before and after their iconic Las Vegas fight. While things aren’t particularly hostile right now, you never know where the next shot is coming from, although there’s a good chance it will be from the Irishman.

In a recent interview, Khabib spoke candidly about fighting McGregor, as well as how it felt to get his hand raised on that famous night.

Khabib discusses McGregor victory

“One thing is really, really beautiful in this world: When you don’t like somebody, you go inside the cage, you smash him, and they give you money,” Nurmagomedov said of McGregor in a media event in Chicago (h/t S Khalil). “Outside of the cage, if you do this, you go to jail. I was waiting for this moment for so long. I could not only fight, but also talk to him. I used that moment to enjoy – the way like you go to Maldives. It was my vacation.”

