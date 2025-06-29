UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush defeats Renato Moicano (Highlights)

We have you covered for all of tonight’s UFC 317 results, including the lightweight bout between Renato Moicano and Beneil Dariush.

Moicano (20-7-1 MMA) will be competing for the first time since suffering a first-round submission loss to Islam Makhachev at UFC 311 this past January. That loss snapped a four-fight winning streak for ‘Money’, who had previously picked up wins over Benoit Saint Denis, Jalin Turner, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell.

Meanwhile, Beneil Dariush (23-6-1 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. The 36-year-old veteran suffered first-round stoppage losses to Arman Tsarukyan and Charles Oliveira in those two latest Octagon appearances.

Round one of this lightweight contest begins and Renato Moicano takes the center of the cage. Beneil Dariush keeps him at bay with a low kick. He lands another. ‘Money’ continues to press. Dariush with a low kick, but Renato counters with a good punch. Another low kick from Dariush. He follows that up with one to the body. Another low kick. Moicano leaps in with a 1-2. Another inside low kick from Dariush. Renato Moicano with a 1-2. Beneil Dariush answers with a low kick that sends the Brazilian to the floor. ‘Money’ pops back up to his feet. He lands a short right and forces the clinch. Dariush breaks free and circles back to range. A body kick and then a low kick from Beneil. That is answered by a right hand by Moicano. Another pair of body kicks from Dariush. He unloads a pair of lefts, but both shots fall short. Renato Moicano with a big right hand and Beneil Dariush goes down. ‘Money’ jumps on him and takes the back. Dariush appears to be ok and scrambles back up to his feet. A big body shot and then a right hand from Moicano. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two of this UFC 317 lightweight bout begins and Beneil Dariush lands a clean left hook and then shoots in and scores a takedown. the fighters battle for position and now ‘Money’ is back to his feet. Another trip from Dariush and he quickly leaps on the back of Renato Moicano. The Brazilian shakes him off but Dariush is still all over him. He forces Moicano to the floor and looks to move to the back. Renato avoids letting that happen and is now back to his feet but is still pressed against the cage. Another trip takedown works for Beneil Dariush. He moves to half guard and has half the round to work. Not a ton of damage being done, but Dariush continues to maintain dominant position and Renato Moicano is not doing anything to try and get back to his feet. Some good elbows and punches late from Dariush. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round begins and Beneil Dariush lands a pair of kicks to the body and then shoots in for a takedown and gets it. Renato Moicano scrambles and is able to get back up to his feet. Another good kick from ‘Benny’. Moicano forces the clinch and lands a clean punch on the break. Dariush with a left hand and then a knee to the body. He follows that up with an inside low kick. Moicano looks tired now. He eats another low kick. And another. A good left hand from Beneil Dariush. He lands another. Benny with a nice double leg takedown. He leaps on the back of Moicano as the Brazilian attempts to stand back up. A scramble allows Renato to get back to his feet. He looks exhausted. Just over a minute remains in the fight. Not much offense at all from Moicano. He lands a jab but doesn’t follow up. He shoots for a takedown with 10 seconds left. Weird decision. The horn sounds to end the fight.

Official UFC 317 Results: Beneil Dariush def. Renato Moicano by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

Who would you like to see Dariush fight next following his victory over Moicano this evening in Las Vegas?