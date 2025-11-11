Suakim promises to give his all against Jake Peacock at ONE 173: “100 percent”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2025
Suakim

Traditional Thai aggression collides with hybrid striking innovation when veterans and rising stars meet under Tokyo lights. Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin brings more than 200 professional fights worth of knowledge into his toughest promotional test.

The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion faces Jake Peacock in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The 30-year-old Thai veteran carries a five-fight winning streak into this pivotal clash, including a dominant victory over Zafer Sayik in his U.S. primetime debut last August.

Peacock poses problems that traditional opponents cannot replicate. The Canadian-British southpaw demolished Shinji Suzuki via third-round TKO at ONE 171 in February, showcasing devastating power that demands respect from any bantamweight contender.

His range-finding and counter-striking create constant danger while his kicking arsenal and sharp boxing in close quarters present multifaceted threats. But Suakim studies opponents obsessively, identifying patterns that others miss through decades of elite competition experience.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a great fighter. He’s been through a lot, and he’s the kind of fighter who always gives 100 percent. I admire him. He is good,” he said.

“Jake Peacock’s strengths, I think, are his kicks, his push-kicks, and his spinning back-kick. Also, he’s a southpaw, which is a style I don’t typically prefer. It will be difficult for me to fight him.”

Suakim embraces aggressive Muay Thai against Jake Peacock’s hybrid style

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin acknowledges specific areas where Peacock excels beyond his own capabilities. The Canadian possesses superior shin conditioning and more refined boxing technique developed through Western training methods that differ from traditional Thai approaches.

Those advantages mean nothing if Suakim can impose his complete Muay Thai knowledge accumulated through generations of authentic training. His understanding of rhythm, timing, and traditional techniques provides depth that hybrid strikers struggle to match despite their impressive skill sets.

Japan represents familiar territory for the Thai warrior who compiled a 5-2 record across seven previous appearances in the country. Both losses came against legendary Tenshin Nasukawa, leaving his dignity intact while proving he belongs among elite competition.

Japanese audiences appreciate Muay Thai in ways that some crowds cannot replicate. Their understanding of technical nuance and respect for traditional approaches creates an atmosphere that Thai fighters cherish when competing abroad.

“Japanese fans really like Muay Thai. When I fight there, they cheer enthusiastically. They’re very loud. And their manners when watching the fights are excellent. They don’t complain about anything. They just cheer and call out our names. It’s great fun,” he said.

“My game plan for fighting him is to fight in my style, which is to fight aggressively. I’ll walk forward and go all-in. I will fight him with 100 percent effort, and I will not be careless. I will fight with everything I have.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Rodtang invites friend and mentor Nong-O to "fierce" battle at ONE 173: "The time has come for us to meet"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025
Rafael Lovato Jr
Rafael Lovato Jr.

Rafael Lovato Jr. respects Giancarlo Bodoni's grappling game ahead of ONE 173: "He's very complete"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 10, 2025

Experience battles youth when Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu royalty collides with modern systematization. Rafael Lovato Jr. studied his opponent extensively and discovered a complete grappler without exploitable weaknesses.

bodoni
ONE Championship

Giancarlo Bodoni brings punishing pressure into Rafael Lovato Jr. clash at ONE 173

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025

Suffocating pressure defines championship grappling. Giancarlo Bodoni built his reputation through methodical dismantling of opponents who discover escape routes closed before recognizing danger.

Jake Peacock
ONE Championship

Jake Peacock promises surprise style against Suakim: "They're gonna get something completely different"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2025

Evolution defines Jake Peacock’s approach to every training camp. The British-Canadian striker promises that expectations mean nothing when his reinvented style debuts Sunday night in Tokyo.

Nadaka
ONE Championship

Nadaka prepares for cerebral battle against Numsurin: "I expect it to be a tough fight"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2025

Mental warfare begins before the opening bell. Nadaka recognizes that Numsurin Chor Ketwina brings cerebral danger more threatening than raw power into their championship collision.

Yuki Yoza

Yuki Yoza transformed from bullied child to kickboxing superstar: "It's about challenging myself"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 6, 2025
ONE Championship

Reug Reug withdraws from Anatoly Malykhin rematch after car accident in United Arab Emirates

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2025

Championship defense dreams crumbled in an instant. “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane suffered injuries in a serious car accident that forced his withdrawal from ONE 173’s highly anticipated heavyweight title rematch.

Nico Carrillo
ONE Championship

Nico Carrillo promises to stop Luke Lessei at ONE Fight Night 37: "I'm always looking for the finish"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 5, 2025

Finishing instincts don’t disappear with weight class changes. Nico Carrillo built his reputation on devastating knockouts at bantamweight, and he plans to continue that tradition against Luke Lessei at featherweight.

Masaaki Noiri
ONE Championship

Masaaki Noiri credits Team Vasileus family atmosphere for success: "This team truly is a family"

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025

Brotherhood transforms individual warriors into collective forces. Masaaki Noiri discovered this truth when he walked through Team Vasileus’ doors in 2022, forever changing his approach to competition.

Elbek Alyshov vs. Carlo Bumina-ang
ONE Championship

Elbek Alyshov, Carlo Bumina-ang fire shots before pivotal bout at ONE Fight Night 37

BJPENN.COM Staff - November 4, 2025

Undefeated records face judgment when bantamweights collide. Elbek Alyshov and Carlo Bumina-ang both carry perfect slates into Bangkok, knowing defeat derails future title dreams.