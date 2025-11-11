Suakim promises to give his all against Jake Peacock at ONE 173: “100 percent”

Traditional Thai aggression collides with hybrid striking innovation when veterans and rising stars meet under Tokyo lights. Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin brings more than 200 professional fights worth of knowledge into his toughest promotional test.

The former three-division Lumpinee Stadium Muay Thai World Champion faces Jake Peacock in bantamweight Muay Thai action at ONE 173: Superbon vs. Noiri on Sunday, November 16, inside Tokyo’s Ariake Arena. The 30-year-old Thai veteran carries a five-fight winning streak into this pivotal clash, including a dominant victory over Zafer Sayik in his U.S. primetime debut last August.

Peacock poses problems that traditional opponents cannot replicate. The Canadian-British southpaw demolished Shinji Suzuki via third-round TKO at ONE 171 in February, showcasing devastating power that demands respect from any bantamweight contender.

His range-finding and counter-striking create constant danger while his kicking arsenal and sharp boxing in close quarters present multifaceted threats. But Suakim studies opponents obsessively, identifying patterns that others miss through decades of elite competition experience.

“From what I’ve seen, he’s a great fighter. He’s been through a lot, and he’s the kind of fighter who always gives 100 percent. I admire him. He is good,” he said.

“Jake Peacock’s strengths, I think, are his kicks, his push-kicks, and his spinning back-kick. Also, he’s a southpaw, which is a style I don’t typically prefer. It will be difficult for me to fight him.”

Suakim embraces aggressive Muay Thai against Jake Peacock’s hybrid style

Suakim Sor Jor Tongprajin acknowledges specific areas where Peacock excels beyond his own capabilities. The Canadian possesses superior shin conditioning and more refined boxing technique developed through Western training methods that differ from traditional Thai approaches.

Those advantages mean nothing if Suakim can impose his complete Muay Thai knowledge accumulated through generations of authentic training. His understanding of rhythm, timing, and traditional techniques provides depth that hybrid strikers struggle to match despite their impressive skill sets.

Japan represents familiar territory for the Thai warrior who compiled a 5-2 record across seven previous appearances in the country. Both losses came against legendary Tenshin Nasukawa, leaving his dignity intact while proving he belongs among elite competition.

Japanese audiences appreciate Muay Thai in ways that some crowds cannot replicate. Their understanding of technical nuance and respect for traditional approaches creates an atmosphere that Thai fighters cherish when competing abroad.

“Japanese fans really like Muay Thai. When I fight there, they cheer enthusiastically. They’re very loud. And their manners when watching the fights are excellent. They don’t complain about anything. They just cheer and call out our names. It’s great fun,” he said.

“My game plan for fighting him is to fight in my style, which is to fight aggressively. I’ll walk forward and go all-in. I will fight him with 100 percent effort, and I will not be careless. I will fight with everything I have.”