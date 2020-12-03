Phil Baroni issues hilarious response to rumor that Nick Diaz forced him to tapout in a bathroom

MMA veteran Phil Baroni issued a hilarious response when confronted with a rumor that Nick Diaz had forced him to tapout in a bathroom at Cheetah’s.

Earlier today on Twitter, ‘The New York Bad Ass’ commented on a photo of Diaz that was captioned “All you motherf*ckers, all of you are on steroids”.

yeah and everyone knows jui jitsu. So what? https://t.co/SsI88YqIQw — phil baroni (@philbaroni) December 3, 2020

“Yea and everyone knows jiu-jitsu. So what?” – Phil Baroni replied to the post.

Baroni’s comment caught the eye of one fight fan who responded by confronting the MMA veteran with a rumor that he was forced to tapout by Nick Diaz in a bathroom.

“Rumor has it that Diaz gogoplatad you until you tapped in the bathroom at cheetah’s in Vegas.”

The UFC, PRIDE, Bellator and Strikeforce veteran, Phil Baroni, reacted to the rumor in typical ‘NYBA’ fashion with the following hilarious response.

that was Diaz ? https://t.co/9yK1o0ueSh — phil baroni (@philbaroni) December 3, 2020

“That was Diaz?” – Baroni replied suggesting that he may have been part of a bathroom grappling match at Cheetah’s.

Whether or not such an incident between Baroni and Diaz took place remains unconfirmed at this time.

‘The New York Bad Ass’ has not competed thus far in 2020. His most recent victory came back in 2018 when he needed just 24-seconds to finish Matt Lagler under the ‘King of the Cage’ banner.

Meanwhile, Nick Diaz has not stepped foot inside the cage since suffering a unanimous decision loss to Anderson Silva at UFC 183 in January of 2015.

That decision was later overturned to a no-contest after it was revealed that both Diaz and ‘The Spider’ had failed their respective drug tests.

Apparently there is a good chance that fight fans will get a chance to see the former Strikeforce welterweight champion in Diaz compete again in 2021. According to his manager, their is a 99.9% chance of Nick competing next year.

As for Phil Baroni, ‘NYBA’ recently hinted that a move back to Thailand could be next.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com December 2, 2020