Phil Baroni slams UFC lightweights Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone: “When the going gets tough they get tapping”

MMA veteran Phil Baroni has taken aim at UFC lightweights Justin Gaethje and Donald Cerrone for their defeats to Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor.

Baroni is well known for being an outspoken figure on social media and based on recent evidence, it doesn’t seem as if that’ll stop being the case anytime soon.

In his latest round of tweets, Baroni decided to put the spotlight on Gaethje and Cerrone – both of whom suffered respective losses to the aforementioned Khabib and McGregor.

@TeamKhabib just said what I predicted @Justin_Gaethje is over rated and would quit. When the going for tough the got tapping A bunch of over rated jobbers like a @Cowboycerrone when the going gets tough they get tapping — phil baroni (@philbaroni) February 22, 2021

@stephenasmith calls it like he sees it and is correct. Cowboy folded like an old deck of cards. did his job right @danawhite ? @DustinPoirier wasnt playing that shit and stuck it up their

candy asses as the @TheRock would say. He shoulda been the ref, it was an unworked work https://t.co/TtgcxG3P8M — phil baroni (@philbaroni) February 22, 2021

Baroni last fought in mixed martial arts at Rebel FC 9 in September 2019, losing via submission to Sai Wang, taking his professional MMA record to 16-19.

Gaethje, on the other hand, continues to serve as a top lightweight in the Ultimate Fighting Championship and issued a mature response in the wake of his defeat to Nurmagomedov last year.

“It sucks. I’m hurt. It’s emotional. Ultimately, it’s the name of the game, man. I had him in trouble. I wasn’t very many kicks away from him not being able to walk. He’s going to limp — limping for at least the next three weeks. That’s nothing to be proud of because I lost, but, I felt alive. I felt great. I believe I did a great job of causing damage. Keeping the distance, controlling the distance, threatening, and causing damage. I caused damage in there,” Gaethje said (via MMAMania.com).

“I know he was in a bad spot. Even if he wasn’t, he did what he had to do. Took me down. He is very strong. I know he made his father so proud.”

