BREAKING: Terence Crawford announces boxing retirement to ‘walk away on his own terms’

Legendary boxer Terence Crawford shook the boxing world on Tuesday when the 38-year-old superstar announced his abrupt retirement from the sport.

Crawford, who hasn’t fought since defeating Canelo Alvarez in September, is arguably one of the greatest fighters in boxing history. He amassed a 42-0 record and defeated the likes of Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, and Amir Khan during his legendary career.

Terence Crawford: ‘Nothing left to prove’ led to retirement

In a recent social media post, Crawford announced the apparent end of his professional boxing career.

“I spent my whole life chasing something,” Crawford began. “Not belts, not money, not headlines, but that feeling, the one you get when the world doubts you but you keep showing up and you keep proving everyone wrong.

“This sport gave me everything, I fought for my family, I fought for my city, I fought for the kid I used to be, the one that had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves, and I did it all my way.

“I gave this sport every breath I have, every spar, every triumph, every ounce of my heart,” Crawford continued. “I’ve made peace with what’s next. Now, it’s time. Thank you.” (h/t BBC)

Crawford went on to mention that he feels he has ‘nothing left to prove’ after his win over Alvarez earlier this year, despite recent rumors of a rematch in the works.

Crawford was also briefly linked to a fight with Jake Paul later this month before fight talks stalled. Paul will face Anthony Joshua this Friday, and has said he’s interested in fights with Crawford and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after the Joshua bout.

In the meantime, it appears Crawford will put his boxing run to an end and will go down as one of the greatest combatants ever. The Boxing Hall of Fame will surely have a new inductee in Crawford very soon.