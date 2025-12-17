BREAKING: Terence Crawford announces boxing retirement to ‘walk away on his own terms’

By Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Terence Crawford celebrates after his fight against Canelo Alvarez

The conclusion of one of boxing’s legendary careers was announced on Tuesday as Terence Crawford opted to hang up the gloves.

Legendary boxer Terence Crawford shook the boxing world on Tuesday when the 38-year-old superstar announced his abrupt retirement from the sport.

Crawford, who hasn’t fought since defeating Canelo Alvarez in September, is arguably one of the greatest fighters in boxing history. He amassed a 42-0 record and defeated the likes of Errol Spence, Shawn Porter, and Amir Khan during his legendary career.

Terence Crawford: ‘Nothing left to prove’ led to retirement

In a recent social media post, Crawford announced the apparent end of his professional boxing career.

“I spent my whole life chasing something,” Crawford began. “Not belts, not money, not headlines, but that feeling, the one you get when the world doubts you but you keep showing up and you keep proving everyone wrong.

“This sport gave me everything, I fought for my family, I fought for my city, I fought for the kid I used to be, the one that had nothing but a dream and a pair of gloves, and I did it all my way.

“I gave this sport every breath I have, every spar, every triumph, every ounce of my heart,” Crawford continued. “I’ve made peace with what’s next. Now, it’s time. Thank you.” (h/t BBC)

Crawford went on to mention that he feels he has ‘nothing left to prove’ after his win over Alvarez earlier this year, despite recent rumors of a rematch in the works.

Crawford was also briefly linked to a fight with Jake Paul later this month before fight talks stalled. Paul will face Anthony Joshua this Friday, and has said he’s interested in fights with Crawford and UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira after the Joshua bout.

In the meantime, it appears Crawford will put his boxing run to an end and will go down as one of the greatest combatants ever. The Boxing Hall of Fame will surely have a new inductee in Crawford very soon.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

Boxing News Terence Crawford Videos

Related

Paddy Pimblett appears at a press conference, opposite Jake Paul and Anthony Joshua facing off

Paddy Pimblett pleads for Anthony Joshua to 'punch Jake Paul's head in' in upcoming boxing match

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025
Paulo Costa poses on the scale at the UFC 318 ceremonial weigh-in
UFC

Paulo Costa set to face rising star nicknamed 'The Hulk' in UFC 326 Octagon return

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC title challenger Paulo Costa will face a rising star when he returns to the Octagon at UFC 326 next year.

Belal Muhammad appears at the UFC 315 press conference, opposite Islam Makhachev after his win at UFC 322
Islam Makhachev

Belal Muhammad claims Islam Makhachev favors 'easier matchup' in Kamaru Usman over other top welterweights

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

Former UFC welterweight champion Belal Muhammad accused Islam Makhachev of cherry picking opponents ahead of his first title defense.

Chael Sonnen on the set of The Ultimate Fighter, opposite Francis Ngannou and Dana White at the UFC 270 press conference
Dana White

Chael Sonnen shares unique take on Dana White/Francis Ngannou alleged physical confrontation at the height of UFC beef

Curtis Calhoun - December 16, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Chael Sonnen had a similar run-in with Francis Ngannou that UFC CEO Dana White recently alleged.

Jake Paul vs Anthony Joshua staredown
Boxing News

Retired UFC fighter slams predictions for Jake Paul to upset Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025

One retired UFC veteran is tired of seeing predictions for Jake Paul to defeat Anthony Joshua, as he senses inauthenticity.

Jake Paul poses for Most Valuable Promotions (1)

Jake Paul promises to deliver 'biggest upset in sport of boxing' against Anthony Joshua

Fernando Quiles Jr. - December 16, 2025
Anthony Joshua
Boxing News

Anthony Joshua reveals his plan to "break" Jake Paul in boxing superfight

Harry Kettle - December 16, 2025

Former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has spoken about how he plans to break Jake Paul in their fight this week.

Yaroslav Amosov gets his hands wrapped backstage at UFC Vegas 112
Videos

Yaroslav Amosov scorches UFC athletes who compare fighting to war after Ukraine invasion: 'Shut up'

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

UFC welterweight and former Bellator champion Yaroslav Amosov is tired of hearing fighters compare their career to war.

Alex Pereira and Jon Jones pose for a photograph at UFC 306
Jon Jones

Alex Pereira shares bad news on potential UFC White House fight vs. Jon Jones

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

It sounds like a potential showdown between UFC light heavyweight champion Alex Pereira and Jon Jones at the White House has hit a dead end.

Kyoji Horiguchi celebrates after a win at UFC Qatar
UFC

Kyoji Horiguchi set to face Top 5 flyweight in massive title eliminator at UFC Vegas 113

Curtis Calhoun - December 15, 2025

Former UFC flyweight title challenger Kyoji Horiguchi could secure another shot at the belt with a win in his upcoming fight.