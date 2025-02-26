Patricio Pitbull leaks heated back and forth DMs with Yair Rodriguez
Patricio Pitbull has leaked a series of heated direct messages between himself and Yair Rodriguez ahead of their clash at UFC 314.
As we know, Patricio Pitbull has officially signed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his first appearance at UFC 314, he is set to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air when it comes to considering what these two could do to one another in the cage.
Ever since the announcement was made, Pitbull has been quick to make some waves. He’s been outspoken in the media, he’s called out various fighters, and he’s made it clear that he believes he’s ready for a title shot – before even fighting.
Now, on an appearance with Ariel Helwani, Pitbull has decided to leak some DMs between himself and Rodriguez.
Rodriguez and Pitbull exchange DMs
“I heard you’re having second thoughts about fighting me on March 29th [UFC Mexico City],” Pitbull messaged Rodriguez. “I hope that’s not true. Show me that Mexican pride, tell the UFC it’s on.”
“I’ll love to welcome you to the UFC. Let’s make it happen,” Rodriguez replied.
“I knew you were a warrior. See you soon,” Pitbull answered.
They picked up the conversation two days later.
“I was told the UFC has yet to receive your answer. Are we gonna fight or not?” Pitbull asked Rodriguez.
“Why are you so desperate? [LAUGHS] UFC has my answer,” Rodriguez responded.
“Not desperate, I don’t play games. It’s either yes or no, and I always say yes, no bull—-,” Pitbull said.
“Just got your answer. P—-,” Pitbull wrote after Yair replied with a sleeping emoji.
