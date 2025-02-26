Patricio Pitbull leaks heated back and forth DMs with Yair Rodriguez

Patricio Pitbull has leaked a series of heated direct messages between himself and Yair Rodriguez ahead of their clash at UFC 314.

As we know, Patricio Pitbull has officially signed for the Ultimate Fighting Championship. In his first appearance at UFC 314, he is set to battle it out with Yair Rodriguez. As you can imagine, there’s a lot of excitement in the air when it comes to considering what these two could do to one another in the cage.

Ever since the announcement was made, Pitbull has been quick to make some waves. He’s been outspoken in the media, he’s called out various fighters, and he’s made it clear that he believes he’s ready for a title shot – before even fighting.

Now, on an appearance with Ariel Helwani, Pitbull has decided to leak some DMs between himself and Rodriguez.