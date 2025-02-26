Michael Chandler reacts to rumors of him taking on Justin Gaethje on short notice
Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the idea of a late notice rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next weekend.
As we know, Justin Gaethje is now without an opponent for UFC 313. He was initially scheduled to battle it out with Dan Hooker, but unfortunately, a hand injury suffered by ‘Hangman’ means that the promotion will have to look for a replacement. One idea that’s been floated by fans is Michael Chandler, who already fought and lost to Gaethje a few years back.
Of course, as we know, Chandler is currently scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 314. On that night, he will lock horns with rising star Paddy Pimblett in what could serve as a real crossroads moment for both in their respective careers.
In a post on social media, however, Chandler did address the fan speculation surrounding him possibly taking on Gaethje instead.
I appreciate all the interest…but I’ve got my opponent and my date. Gutted for JG…but I know he’s down to fight anyone…we will see him fight at the scheduled date. As for me… #ufc314 gon be 🔥🔥🔥
— Michael Chandler (@MikeChandlerMMA) February 25, 2025
Who knows, maybe this is a clash that we’ll get to see again one day. For now, both men have their assignments.
Who do you believe should face Justin Gaethje at UFC 313? Also, who are you backing to win the upcoming showdown between Michael Chandler and Paddy Pimblett? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
