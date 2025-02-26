Michael Chandler reacts to rumors of him taking on Justin Gaethje on short notice

Michael Chandler has given his thoughts on the idea of a late notice rematch with Justin Gaethje at UFC 313 next weekend.

As we know, Justin Gaethje is now without an opponent for UFC 313. He was initially scheduled to battle it out with Dan Hooker, but unfortunately, a hand injury suffered by ‘Hangman’ means that the promotion will have to look for a replacement. One idea that’s been floated by fans is Michael Chandler, who already fought and lost to Gaethje a few years back.

Of course, as we know, Chandler is currently scheduled to make his return to the Octagon at UFC 314. On that night, he will lock horns with rising star Paddy Pimblett in what could serve as a real crossroads moment for both in their respective careers.

In a post on social media, however, Chandler did address the fan speculation surrounding him possibly taking on Gaethje instead.