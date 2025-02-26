MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding possible Ilia Topuria fight

By Harry Kettle - February 26, 2025

MMA fans have given their thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding a possible Ilia Topuria fight.

Islam Makhachev

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion – and he’s also one of the most feared men in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to that, he’s also starting to enter the conversation for best lightweights of all time, with some believing that he’s already made his way to the top of the list.

RELATED: Islam Makhachev’s team not keen on fighting Ilia Topuria next after ‘El Matador’ vacates UFC gold

While he’s been able to turn back a parade of challengers already, there’s one man on the horizon who could have Makhachev’s number. That man, of course, is UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. With plans being put in place for him to vacate the belt, it seems like just a matter of time before the promotion makes this fight happen.

After a cryptic Instagram post from Makhachev recently, fans are continuing to speculate over the possibility of this superfight being booked.

Islam Makhachev just posted a picture next to some fire extinguishers with the caption “someone needs to be put out” 🤔👀

(via. @MAKHACHEVMMA, h/t @MMA_PROS_PICK_) #UFC #MMA pic.twitter.com/8XxymEISSZ

— Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) February 25, 2025

Fans speculate over Makhachev’s post

“He’s coming for Topuria!”

“Ilia vs Topuria. Confirmed.”

“Islam and Ilia will be absolutely massive let’s hope it gets done!”

“Let him cook”

“Topuria will finish him.”

While there’s been no official announcement yet, you’d have to imagine the UFC is preparing to unveil something pretty big.

Do you believe we’re going to see Islam Makhachev defend his UFC lightweight championship against Ilia Topuria this year? If it does happen, who are you backing to get the win and why? Let us know your thoughts on this one, BJPENN Nation!

Ilia Topuria Islam Makhachev UFC

