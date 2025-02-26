MMA fans react to Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding possible Ilia Topuria fight

MMA fans have given their thoughts on Islam Makhachev’s cryptic message regarding a possible Ilia Topuria fight.

As we know, Islam Makhachev is the UFC lightweight champion – and he’s also one of the most feared men in all of mixed martial arts. In addition to that, he’s also starting to enter the conversation for best lightweights of all time, with some believing that he’s already made his way to the top of the list.

While he’s been able to turn back a parade of challengers already, there’s one man on the horizon who could have Makhachev’s number. That man, of course, is UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria. With plans being put in place for him to vacate the belt, it seems like just a matter of time before the promotion makes this fight happen.

After a cryptic Instagram post from Makhachev recently, fans are continuing to speculate over the possibility of this superfight being booked.