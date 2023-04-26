search
Bellator Paddy Pimblett Professional Fighters League (PFL)

UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

By Harry Kettle - April 26, 2023
Paddy Pimblett

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Bellator and PFL as fighters continue to sign deals with both promotions.

While he may be a big star, Paddy Pimblett has had some troubles lately. In addition to some fans turning against him, the Liverpudlian is also currently on the shelf following ankle surgery. It comes in the wake of his controversial win over Jared Gordon, with many believing he shouldn’t have had his hand raised.

Outside of the UFC, Bellator and PFL continue to thrive and grow their product alongside the top dogs. Many free agents are beginning to head there, whether it be due to pay or because they haven’t yet made it to the UFC.

When asked about what would’ve happened if he received an offer from either before the UFC, Pimblett had the following to say.

“Of course, it would have been a tougher decision (if Bellator or PFL tried to sign him). I was looking at walking away from MMA at 4-1 because I wasn’t getting paid enough. I was gonna quit MMA when I was 18, I was getting paid like, £500 a fight, something stupid like that. It wasn’t enough.

Pimblett’s PFL thoughts

“So I can understand a lot of fighters right now that are going to PFL and going to Bellator. But, if you’ve got a dream that you want to be in the UFC, (which) I think 99 out of 100 MMA fighters dream to be in the UFC. No one gets up in the morning and goes, ‘I want to fight for Bellator, me.’ Or, ‘I want to fight for PFL.’ The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Related

Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett slams critics who still proclaim Jared Gordon win was a robbery: "Can tell they're brand new to the sport"

Josh Evanoff - April 25, 2023

Paddy Pimblett
Paddy Pimblett

Paddy Pimblett snubs idea of rekindling friendship with Ariel Helwani: "He tried to ruin my career"

Lewis Simpson - April 24, 2023

UFC lightweight Paddy Pimblett snubbed the idea of rekindling a relationship with mixed martial arts journalist Ariel Helwani, stating the Canadian “tried to ruin” his career prior to his UFC 282 fight with Jared Gordon. […]

Ray Borg
Ray Borg

Dominance MMA parts ways with Ray Borg for again missing weight at Bellator 295

Josh Evanoff - April 21, 2023

Bellator flyweight contender Ray Borg is once again back in hot water for missing weight. ‘The Tazmexican Devil’ has been out of the cage since his clash with Ricky Bandejas at Eagle FC 46 in […]

UFC

Paddy Pimblett provides injury update, reveals he will be lucky to fight this year: “It was a lot worse than we thought”

Susan Cox - April 20, 2023

Paddy Pimblett is providing an injury update, revealing he will be lucky if he’s able to fight again this year. It was at UFC 282 in December of last year that Paddy Pimblett (20-3 MMA) […]

Paddy Pimblett Jared Gordon
Paddy Pimblett

Jared Gordon dismisses the idea of rematching Paddy Pimblett if he defeats Bobby Green at UFC Vegas 71: “That’s fighting backwards”

Harry Kettle - April 20, 2023

Jared Gordon has played down the idea of him having a rematch with Paddy Pimblett following his upcoming fight this weekend. Last December, Paddy Pimblett fought Jared Gordon in a bout that was intended to […]

Francis Ngannou

PFL President Ray Sefo optimistic that his organization will land former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou: “It’s all positive”

Harry Kettle - April 6, 2023

Kayla Harrison, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Kayla Harrison reveals that uncertainty with tournament and Cris Cyborg's future could lead to missing all of 2023: "Just trying to stay patient"

Josh Evanoff - April 5, 2023

Former PFL women’s lightweight tournament winner Kayla Harrison is unsure of her future. The Judoka has been out of action since her trilogy bout with Larissa Pacheco last November. While the pair headlined PFL’s maiden […]

Jake Paul
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

PFL's Loren Mack confirms Jake Paul will "absolutely" make MMA debut in 2023: "He’s gonna really develop into a superstar in the sport"

Josh Evanoff - April 3, 2023

Fear not, PFL’s Jake Paul is still set for his MMA debut this year. ‘The Problem Child’ made headlines in January when he signed with the PFL. At the time, there was little known beyond […]

Anthony Pettis, PFL
Professional Fighters League (PFL)

Free agent Anthony Pettis confirms plans of returning to mixed martial arts following recent boxing debut: “I’m not done with MMA”

Harry Kettle - April 3, 2023

Anthony Pettis has confirmed his desire to return to mixed martial arts following his successful pro boxing debut. Last weekend, Anthony Pettis succeeded in his pro boxing debut against Roy Jones Jr. He defeated the […]

Brendan Loughnane
Marlon Moraes

PFL 1 Results: Brendan Loughnane TKO's Marlon Moraes (Video)

Chris Taylor - April 1, 2023

Tonight’s PFL 1 event in Las Vegas is headlined by a featherweight fight featuring Brendan Loughnane taking on Marlon Moraes. Loughnane (27-4 MMA) will be returning to action for the first time since winning the […]