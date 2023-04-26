UFC star Paddy Pimblett takes aim at Bellator and PFL: “The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights”

UFC star Paddy Pimblett has given his thoughts on Bellator and PFL as fighters continue to sign deals with both promotions.

While he may be a big star, Paddy Pimblett has had some troubles lately. In addition to some fans turning against him, the Liverpudlian is also currently on the shelf following ankle surgery. It comes in the wake of his controversial win over Jared Gordon, with many believing he shouldn’t have had his hand raised.

Outside of the UFC, Bellator and PFL continue to thrive and grow their product alongside the top dogs. Many free agents are beginning to head there, whether it be due to pay or because they haven’t yet made it to the UFC.

When asked about what would’ve happened if he received an offer from either before the UFC, Pimblett had the following to say.

“Of course, it would have been a tougher decision (if Bellator or PFL tried to sign him). I was looking at walking away from MMA at 4-1 because I wasn’t getting paid enough. I was gonna quit MMA when I was 18, I was getting paid like, £500 a fight, something stupid like that. It wasn’t enough.

Pimblett’s PFL thoughts

“So I can understand a lot of fighters right now that are going to PFL and going to Bellator. But, if you’ve got a dream that you want to be in the UFC, (which) I think 99 out of 100 MMA fighters dream to be in the UFC. No one gets up in the morning and goes, ‘I want to fight for Bellator, me.’ Or, ‘I want to fight for PFL.’ The only reason people go to PFL is to try to win the million dollars with easier fights.”

Quotes via MMA News

Do you agree with Paddy Pimblett? Let us know in the comments, BJPENN Nation!