Paddy Pimblett blasts reported UFC London payouts: “I wish I was getting paid that”

Paddy Pimblett has responded to reports of what he earned at UFC London, and he doesn’t seem pleased.

‘The Baddy’ made his return last weekend against Kazula Vargas. After a scare early in the first round, Pimblett recovered and quickly submitted his foe. With the victory, he moved to 2-0 in his UFC career, and also earned a ‘Performance of the Night’ bonus for his efforts.

Following his victory, there were reports of his payout for the event. Fight Scout reported that the UFC prospect earned $107k for his victory on Saturday. It’s worth noting that these are entirely false payouts. Official UFC salaries aren’t released at international events and are only released by certain states in the U.S.

In response to seeing how much he got “paid” at UFC London, Pimblett has responded. On Twitter, he quote-tweeted the reported payout and joked that he wished he got paid that much. It’s safe to say the Brit doesn’t seem too impressed with the rumors of his payment.

advertisement - continue reading below advertisement - continue reading below

I wish I was gettin paid that are yous for fucking real?! 🤣🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/1lAHPIHchK — Paddy The Baddy (@theufcbaddy) March 21, 2022

It appears that Pimblett likely earned a far cry from the rumored $107k. However, he aims to change his fortunes sooner rather than later.

Following his victory last weekend, he discussed his goals to be paid as much as Conor McGregor. ‘The Baddy’ seemingly wants to do good with his MMA career earnings and would like to give back to the city of Liverpool.

“I’m from Liverpool. My city keeps me grounded. I do hope I end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. I’m going to give back to my city. No child in this city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.”

What do you think about Paddy Pimblett’s comments about his payout from UFC London? Do you think that he can one day be as big of a star as Conor McGregor?