Paddy Pimblett hopes he can eventually earn as much as Conor McGregor: “No child in my city would ever eat from a food bank ever again”

UFC London this past weekend resulted in Paddy Pimblett (18-3 MMA) defeating Rodrigo ‘Kazula’ Vargas (12-5 MMA) in their lightweight fight.

The 02 Arena went crazy when their hometown lad won and vaulted the cage in celebration.

Molly McCann joined Paddy in the festivities as the two both had favorable finishes. Molly McCann (12-4 MMA) defeated Luana Carolina (8-3 MMA) in a women’s flyweight bout by way of knockout in round three.

Paddy Pimblett, 27, shared the following at the post-fight press conference:

“I’m from Liverpool. My city keeps me grounded.

I do hope I end up earning as much money as Conor McGregor. I’m going to give back to my city. No child in this city would ever eat from a food bank ever again.”

Striking words from the product of Liverpool.

So nice to see a fighter wanting to give back to his hometown.

Paddy Pimblett, ‘The Baddy’, now has 18 wins and 3 losses to his record. The 27 year old is carving out a reputation for taking his licks and doubling up on the return.

Pimblett spoke on Conor McGregor saying:

“He is the biggest star the sport’s ever seen, but I know I am going to be bigger than him.”

Yes, Pimblett is being very vocal and confident about being a bigger star than the Irishman.

Of course, Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) last fought at UFC 264 in July of 2021, going down to defeat against Dustin Poirier (28-7 MMA). McGregor suffered a nasty leg injury during that fight that has kept him out of the octagon. A fall 2022 return is likely.

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next? Do you think he’s on track to outshine Conor McGregor?