UFC London Results: Paddy Pimblett stops Kazula Vargas in Round 1 (Video)

Tonight’s UFC London event features the return of fan favorite Paddy Pimblett who takes on Kazula Vargas in a lightweight affair.

Pimblett (18-3 MMA) made his Octagon debut in September of 2021, where he scored a first round TKO victory over Luigi Vendramini. The Liverpool native is one of the promotions hottest prospects and is looking to cement that status this evening.

Meanwhile, Kazula Vargas (12-5 MMA) has gone 1-2 since joining the UFC ranks in the summer of 2019. The Mexican standout earned a win over Rong Zhu in his most recent effort at UFC 261.

Round one of this lightweight tilt begins and Vargas comes forward quickly and lands a combination. He shoots in and scores an early takedown. Paddy Pimblett scrambles back to full guard position but Kazula postures up and lands a pair of punches. The Mexican fighter pass to half guard and works some short elbows. ‘The Baddy’ scrambles and gets back up to his feet. Kazula Vargas still has him pressed up against the cage. Pimblett with a hip toss and lands in top position. Vargas looks to scramble but gives up his back. Paddy jumps on him and locks up a rear-naked choke. This is tight. It is all over!

Official UFC London Result: Paddy Pimblett def. Kazula Vargas via submission in Round 1

Who would you like to see Pimblett fight next following his submission victory over Vargas this evening in England?