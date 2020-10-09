On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with the stacked ONE: Reign Dynasties card out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.

In the main event of this ONE Championship card, Muay Thai legend and two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao attempted to defend his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against Australia’s Josh Tonna.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Finnish flyweight Aleksi Toivonen took on established contender “Lightning” Reece McLaren, who was eager to defend his spot in the division’s top-5.

Other highlights of the card included a lightweight scrap between ONE Championship mainstay Amir Khan, who has more knockout wins than any other fighter in the promotion’s history, and the ever-underrated Rahul Raju.

See the full results of this ONE Championship card below, along with highlights of each bout as clips become available. A full replay of the entire card is also available at the bottom of this page.

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results and highlights

Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Josh Tonna via knockout (three knockdowns) at 2:30 of round two

Flyweight MMA

Reece McLaren defeats Aleksi Toivonen by knockout at 4:18 of round one

Lightweight MMA

Amir Khan defeats Rahul Raju via knockout at 4:47 of round one

Amir Khan 🇸🇬 takes the lead as ONE’s all-time KO king, stopping Rahul Raju in Round 1! @amirkhanmma #ReignOfDynasties #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES on 9 October 👉 https://t.co/5DM80jx6uq pic.twitter.com/7W3WaYS6SD — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 9, 2020

63.5KG Catch Weight MMA

Eko Roni Saputra defeats Murugan “Wolverine” Silvarajoo via submission (shoulder lock) at 2:29 of round one

Eko Roni Saputra 🇮🇩 takes out Murugan Silvarajoo with a CRAZY submission in the first round 👀 #ReignOfDynasties #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES on 9 October 👉 https://t.co/5DM80jx6uq pic.twitter.com/FLMXrjqVsU — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 9, 2020

Strawweight MMA

Hexigetu “Wolf of the Grasslands” defeats Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via split decision

Hexigetu 🇨🇳 makes it three wins in a row, edging former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong via split decision! #ReignOfDynasties #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship How to watch ONE: REIGN OF DYNASTIES on 9 October 👉 https://t.co/5DM80jx6uq pic.twitter.com/dnSQ293IUL — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 9, 2020

Flyweight MMA

Roshan Mainam defeats Liu Peng Shuai via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of round two

Indian Wrestling Champion Roshan Mainam 🇮🇳 starts the night with a second-round rear-naked choke against Liu Peng Shuai! @roshanmainam #ReignOfDynasties #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship pic.twitter.com/kNlmjibEFD — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) October 9, 2020

What was your favorite moment from this finish-filled ONE Championship card?