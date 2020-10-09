ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results and highlights

Tom Taylor
Amir Khan, ONE Championship

On Friday, ONE Championship returned to our screens with the stacked ONE: Reign Dynasties card out of the Singapore Indoor Arena.

In the main event of this ONE Championship card, Muay Thai legend and two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A Gaiyanghadao attempted to defend his ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Title against Australia’s Josh Tonna.

In the co-main event, unbeaten Finnish flyweight Aleksi Toivonen took on established contender “Lightning” Reece McLaren, who was eager to defend his spot in the division’s top-5.

Other highlights of the card included a lightweight scrap between ONE Championship mainstay Amir Khan, who has more knockout wins than any other fighter in the promotion’s history, and the ever-underrated Rahul Raju.

See the full results of this ONE Championship card below, along with highlights of each bout as clips become available. A full replay of the entire card is also available at the bottom of this page.

ONE Championship: Reign of Dynasties results and highlights

Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship
Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Josh Tonna via knockout (three knockdowns) at 2:30 of round two

Flyweight MMA
Reece McLaren defeats Aleksi Toivonen by knockout at 4:18 of round one

Lightweight MMA
Amir Khan defeats Rahul Raju via knockout at 4:47 of round one

63.5KG Catch Weight MMA
Eko Roni Saputra defeats Murugan “Wolverine” Silvarajoo via submission (shoulder lock) at 2:29 of round one

Strawweight MMA
Hexigetu “Wolf of the Grasslands” defeats Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke via split decision

Flyweight MMA
Roshan Mainam defeats Liu Peng Shuai via submission (rear-naked choke) at 2:27 of round two

