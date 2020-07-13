ONE Championship announces 10 events, starting on July 31

ONE Championship is set to return from its coronavirus-related hiatus with a procession of 10 events, starting on July 31.

ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong announced the organization’s comeback plans on Facebook on Monday morning.

“ONE Championship is ready to set the world on fire again,” Sityodtong announced. “Catch these upcoming closed-door, audience-free shows on our global TV broadcast in 150+ countries around the world:

July 31

August 14

August 21

August 28

September 11

September 18

September 25

October 9

October 16

October 30

“Without the extraordinary grit and creativity of my team at ONE Championship, nothing would have been possible,” the ONE boss added. “The world is suffering through the worst crisis in 100 years. Most borders are still shut everywhere as COVID-19 continues to ravage the global economy. Thank you to the greatest team in the world for always finding a way! Stay tuned for more details!”

The July 31 ONE Championship event will go down in Bangkok, Thailand, and will feature a number of Muay Thai stars.

Speaking on Facebook, Sityodtong announced several bouts for that card. See those below (h/t Asian MMA):

ONE: No Surrender

Muay Thai: Rodtang Jitmuangnon (c) vs. Petchdam Petchyindeeacademy (For flyweight Muay Thai title)

Muay Thai: Petchmorrakot Petchyindeeacademy (c) vs. Yodsanklai Fairtex (For featherweight Muay Thai title)

Kickboxing: Sittichai Sitsongpeenong vs. Superbon Banchamek (Featherweight)

MMA: Sunisa Srisan vs. Stamp Fairtex (Atomweight)

MMA: Mark Abelardo vs. Felicio Andrade (Bantamweight)

Muay Thai: Panpayak Jitmuangnon vs. Superlek Kiatmoo9 (Flyweight)

ONE Championship has been on hiatus since February 28, when it promoted the ONE: King of the Jungle event behind closed doors in Singapore. That being said, the promotion recently promoted a pair of smaller-scale ONE Hero Series events in Shanghai, China, which featured a number of exciting fights.

Stay tuned for further information on the 10 events listed above as new details emerge.