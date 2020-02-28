ONE: King of the Jungle results and highlights: Stamp Fairtex surrenders title

Stamp Fairtex is no longer a two-sport champ.

In the main event of Friday’s ONE: King of the Jungle card in Singapore, Stamp sought to defend her ONE atomweight kickboxing title against California’s Janet Todd — who she defeated by decision to win the ONE atomweight Muay Thai title roughly one year ago. It was an extremely competitive fight, with Todd finding success with her boxing and volume, and Stamp bludgeoning her challenger with a steady diet of leg kicks. Ultimately, however, the judges handed Todd a split decision victory. She’ll return to California with a ONE world title belt in her luggage, while Stamp’s dreams of becoming a three-sport champ are dashed for the time being.

While Stamp Fairtex is no longer a two-sport champ, her countryman Sam-A Gaiyanghadao is.

In the ONE: King of the Jungle co-main event, Sam-A picked the inaugural ONE strawweight Muay Thai title by defeating John Wayne Parr protege Rocky Ogden. This new title joins the ONE strawweight kickboxing title in Sam-A’s crowded trophy case.

Elsewhere on the card, we witnessed a significant upset victory from Kimihiro Eto, who picked up a first-round submission victory over former title challenger Amir Khan, and a devastating knockout win from Japanese-Korean veteran Yoshihiro Akiyama, who removed Sherif Mohamed’s batteries in round one.

Here are the full results of this ONE: King of the Jungle card — featuring Stamp Fairtex, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Yoshihiro Akiyama and other stars — plus some highlights where possible.

ONE: King of the Jungle results and highlights

Main Card:

Atomweight Kickboxing World Championship

Janet Todd defeats Stamp Fairtex via split decision

American striking star Janet Todd 🇺🇸 edges out Stamp Fairtex 🇹🇭 by split decision to become the new ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion! 🏆 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/pE4dk3sw9S — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Strawweight Muay Thai World Championship

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao defeats Rocky Ogden via unanimous decision

Sam-A Gaiyanghadao 🇹🇭 puts on a striking clinic against Rocky Ogden to become the inaugural ONE Strawweight Muay Thai World Champion! 🏆 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/hF5poX8W41 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Lightweight

Kimihiro Eto defeats Amir Khan via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:39 of round one

OWS winner Kimihiro Eto 🇯🇵 submits Amir Khan 🇸🇬 via rear-naked choke just 99 seconds into the first round! ⏱ #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/QLCygmv2hl — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Welterweight

Yoshihiro Akiyama defeats Sherif Mohamed via knockout at 3:04 of round one

Martial arts legend Yoshihiro Akiyama 🇯🇵🇰🇷 drops Sherif Mohamed 🇪🇬 with a DEVASTATING right hook for the first-round knockout! @akiyamayoshihir #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/ywi6gbWPKa — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Strawweight

Tiffany Teo defeats Ayaka Miura via TKO at 4:45 of round three

Tiffany "No Chill" Teo 🇸🇬 FINISHES Ayaka Miura to earn a shot at Xiong Jing Nan's ONE Strawweight World Title! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/HT4kJHB4ik — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Undercard:

Atomweight

Denice Zamboanga defeats Mei Yamaguchi via unanimous decision

Denice Zamboanga 🇵🇭 defeats Mei Yamaguchi 🇯🇵 via unanimous decision to earn a ONE Atomweight World Title shot against Angela Lee! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/CqT8LjpmgO — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Bantamweight

Troy Worthen defeats Mark Fairtex Abelardo via unanimous decision

"Pretty Boy" Troy Worthen 🇺🇸 keeps his perfect record intact with a unanimous decision win over Mark Fairtex Abelardo! 🇳🇿🇵🇭 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/lNEUF18Oj1 — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Featherweight

Honorio Banario defeats Shannon Wiratchai via split decision

Team Lakay's Honorio Banario 🇵🇭 edges out Shannon Wiratchai 🇹🇭 via split decision in his return to featherweight! #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/rvjdcJAqoN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Atomweight

Ritu Phogat defeats Wu Chiao Chen via unanimous decision

Indian wrestling superstar Ritu Phogat 🇮🇳 smothers Wu Chiao Chen en route to a DOMINANT unanimous decision victory! @PhogatRitu #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/S8XKgy6dCN — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Welterweight

Murad Ramazanov defeats Bae Myung Ho via TKO at 4:53 of round one

Russian phenom Murad Ramazanov 🇷🇺 stays undefeated with a first-round TKO of Bae Myung Ho! 🇰🇷 #WeAreONE #ONEChampionship #KingOfTheJungle pic.twitter.com/AeYdjJxAlV — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) February 28, 2020

Bantamweight