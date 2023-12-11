Johan Ghazali dreams of facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE Championship: “I’ll still try to beat him up”

Johan Ghazali harbors a fervent desire to someday share the same stage with none other than ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

For the Malaysian-American teenage phenom, Rodtang is a source of inspiration. The 17-year-old passionately reveres “The Iron Man” as one of the pound-for-pound greats in Muay Thai today.

While many fighters might shy away from facing their idols, Ghazali dreams of the day he steps inside the ring against Rodtang. He acknowledges that the ultimate honor lies in challenging the best.

“I love Rodtang, but if I have the chance, I’ll still try to beat him up,” he said.

Ghazali’s campaign this year has been nothing short of spectacular. The 17-year-old wunderkind initially turned heads through a sequence of remarkable performances on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series.

With four electrifying victories, he secured a six-figure contract, paving his way to compete in the promotion’s premium ONE Fight Night events.

Fans and pundits alike couldn’t help but draw parallels between Ghazali and Rodtang, thanks to the former’s all-action fighting style.

While Ghazali appreciates the comparison, he knows that he has a long and challenging road ahead before people mention him in the same breath as the Thai megastar.

“It can’t be done fast or anything. It’s hard work, dedication, and maybe a little more experience fighting against top fighters. It will be hard to achieve that sort of level, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible,” he said.

Although people compare him to Rodtang, Ghazali wants to show the world his distinct skills as a competitor.

“It’s really cool to be associated with a legend like that. Even in Malaysia, my nickname is already ‘Rodtang Melayu’ (Malay Rodtang). But honestly, I don’t want to be remembered as the next Rodtang. I want to be remembered as Johan Ghazali,” he said.