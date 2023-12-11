Johan Ghazali dreams of facing Rodtang Jitmuangnon in ONE Championship: “I’ll still try to beat him up”

By BJPENN.COM Staff - December 10, 2023

Johan Ghazali harbors a fervent desire to someday share the same stage with none other than ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Johan Ghazali

For the Malaysian-American teenage phenom, Rodtang is a source of inspiration. The 17-year-old passionately reveres “The Iron Man” as one of the pound-for-pound greats in Muay Thai today.

While many fighters might shy away from facing their idols, Ghazali dreams of the day he steps inside the ring against Rodtang. He acknowledges that the ultimate honor lies in challenging the best.

“I love Rodtang, but if I have the chance, I’ll still try to beat him up,” he said.

Ghazali’s campaign this year has been nothing short of spectacular. The 17-year-old wunderkind initially turned heads through a sequence of remarkable performances on the weekly ONE Friday Fights series.

With four electrifying victories, he secured a six-figure contract, paving his way to compete in the promotion’s premium ONE Fight Night events.

Fans and pundits alike couldn’t help but draw parallels between Ghazali and Rodtang, thanks to the former’s all-action fighting style.

While Ghazali appreciates the comparison, he knows that he has a long and challenging road ahead before people mention him in the same breath as the Thai megastar.

“It can’t be done fast or anything. It’s hard work, dedication, and maybe a little more experience fighting against top fighters. It will be hard to achieve that sort of level, but I wouldn’t say it’s impossible,” he said.

Although people compare him to Rodtang, Ghazali wants to show the world his distinct skills as a competitor.

“It’s really cool to be associated with a legend like that. Even in Malaysia, my nickname is already ‘Rodtang Melayu’ (Malay Rodtang). But honestly, I don’t want to be remembered as the next Rodtang. I want to be remembered as Johan Ghazali,” he said.

Johan Ghazali seeks to sustain momentum at ONE Fight Night 17

Despite the early accolades, Johan Ghazali acknowledges the need to prove himself one fight at a time.

His quest for greatness kicks into high gear as he makes his U.S. primetime debut at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this Friday, December 8. The event takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.

On the card, he squares off with former ONE World Title contender Edgar Tabares in a flyweight Muay Thai bout.

With no plans to let go of his momentum, Ghazali wants to make a lasting impact.

“My game plan is to pressure [Tabares] until he breaks,” he said. “Then just pressure more and get the knockout, whatever way it comes. I won’t be too fussy, but I’ll definitely be coming for it.”

Previous Post

Next Post

Topics:

ONE Championship

Related

Thongpoon PK Saenchai

Thongpoon aims to impress in U.S. primetime debut: “This fight is going to be a barn burner”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023
Saemapetch Fairtex
ONE Championship

Mohamed Younes Rabah steps in to face Saemapetch Fairtex at ONE Fight Night 17

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

Saemapetch Fairtex will clash with a new opponent at ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video this Friday, December 8.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

Roman Kryklia plans to seize the moment at ONE Fight Night 17: "It's an amazing opportunity"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 8, 2023

ONE Light Heavyweight Kickboxing World Champion Roman Kryklia understands the rarity of the chance he has in his upcoming bout.

Roman Kryklia
ONE Championship

ONE Fight Night 17: Where and how to stream in North America

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

This Friday, December 8, ONE Championship returns to North American primetime television with a unique year-end offering — ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video.

Smilla Sundell
ONE Championship

Smilla Sundell applauds ONE Championship's striking arm: "Fights are better"

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023

Smilla Sundell is at the top of the world, and she couldn’t be any happier to continue molding her promising career in ONE Championship.

Shamil Gasanov

Shamil Gasanov battles Oh Ho Taek at ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 7, 2023
ONE Championship

Artem Belakh vs. Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu booked for ONE Fight Night 18

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 6, 2023

When the new year kicks off, fans will be in for a treat when ONE Fight Night 18 on Prime Video features the pivotal bantamweight MMA showdown between Artem Belakh and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu. The bout takes place at the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, and it airs live in U.S. primetime on January 12.

Christian Lee, MMA
ONE Championship

Christian Lee's younger brother Adrian Lee signs with ONE Championship

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Adrian Lee, the youngest of the renowned Lee siblings, has officially become a part of ONE Championship.

Hiroki Akimoto
ONE Championship

Exclusive: Hiroki Akimoto believes he "can dominate" Jonathan Haggerty and reclaim kickboxing crown

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 5, 2023

Hiroki Akimoto makes it no secret that he is on a mission to recapture the ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Title.

Chatri Sityodtong, ONE Championship
ONE Championship

Chatri Sityodtong to redirect ONE Championship's mission in 2024: “MMA back in full force”

BJPENN.COM Staff - December 4, 2023

Next year will be the renaissance of MMA in ONE Championship.