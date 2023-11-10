Featherweight kickboxing world title match between Tawanchai vs. Superbon to headline ONE Friday Fights 46

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 9, 2023

The highly anticipated clash between Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn now has a new date.

Poster for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video showing Tawanchai PK Saenchai and Superbon Singha Mawynn

The five-round tiff for Tawanchai’s ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title will now act as the main event of ONE Friday Fights 46. This event airs live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on December 22.

It has been a long time coming, and the twists and turns leading up to this bout have only added to the excitement.

The initial matchup should’ve happened at ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video this past October. However, destiny had other plans in store as an unfortunate injury forced Superbon to withdraw from the contest.

It was then rebooked for ONE Fight Night 17 on Prime Video on December 8. But this time around, it was Tawanchai’s turn to face adversity as he had to postpone the contest due to an undisclosed illness.

Because Tawanchai’s health has improved, the match will now banner ONE Friday Fights 46.

Tawanchai faces litmus test in Superbon

Tawanchai PK Saenchai has established himself as a nearly unstoppable force in ONE Championship.

He is currently riding a six-bout winning streak, with four of those victories coming by way of knockout.

In his most recent outing last October, Tawanchai ventured into featherweight kickboxing and secured a unanimous decision victory over “Smokin” Jo Nattawut.

However, his upcoming World Title defense could prove to be the toughest of his entire career.

Superbon Singha Mawynn’s resume is nothing short of impressive, with notable victories over the likes of Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, Giorgio Petrosyan, and Marat Grigorian.

Although he relinquished the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Title to Chingiz Allazov earlier this year, Superbon redeemed himself this past June by knocking out Tayfun Ozcan with his signature left head kick.

This showdown of heavy hitters promises to deliver an unforgettable spectacle of championship-level action.

ONE Championship

