Ayaka Miura radiates determination to triumph in atomweight debut at ONE 165

Ayaka Miura is gearing up for a significant shift in her professional MMA career.

At ONE 165 on January 28 she makes her atomweight debut. This highly anticipated bout against compatriot Itsuki Hirata takes place at the Ariake Arena in Tokyo, Japan.

Miura, originally competing in the strawweight division, is embracing the challenge of dropping to 115 pounds.

She did not take this strategic move lightly. In fact, Miura initially had reservations about the transition.

“I was very surprised when I got the offer to fight at atomweight,” she said.

However, with the support of her coaching team at Tribe Tokyo MMA, the Japanese heroine is eager to test her skills in her new weight class.

“I talked to my mentor, Mr. [Ryo] Chonan, and also my trainer, Mr. [Toshiyuki] Horie, about whether or not I could fight in this division, and they said I could,” she said.

“This makes me feel very confident. I believe in my ability and [the input from] my mentors and friends. And I think I can win. That is why I accepted the offer.”

Beyond the immediate challenge at hand, “Zombie” is excited about the prospect of facing fresh opponents in the division.

“I know there are more challenges and ambitions for me, so I really appreciate the chance,” Miura said.