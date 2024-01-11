Nate Diaz calls for the chance to headline UFC 300

By Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Nate Diaz is calling for a chance to headline UFC 300.

Nate Diaz, UFC, Payouts

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC CEO Dana White is slowing releasing the line-up for the much-anticipated pay-per-view event.

White has been promising something ‘insane’ and is claiming he will announce at least two more fights today, Thursday, January 11th.

Well, apparently Nate Diaz, 38, is once again making it known that he would like to be part of that action.

Diaz, took to ‘X‘ with a poster of himself and Conor McGregor, UFC 200, July 9, 2016, Diaz vs. McGregor 2, Welterweight bout and the caption:

“I was supposed to headline UFC 200”

“Headline UFC 300 would be better.”

It is true that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) at UFC 200, but the Irishman was pulled from the bout after refusing to fly to Las Vegas for a news conference.

Currently the UFC 300 fight card looks like this:

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) – Lightweight Bout

Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) – Light Heavyweight Bout

Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) – Featherweight Bout

Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) – Middleweight Bout

Would you like to see veteran UFC fighter Nate Diaz added to the list, and if so, who would you pick as his opponent?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

Previous Post

Topics:

Nate Diaz UFC UFC 300

Related

Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker

Pro fighters make their picks for Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker 2

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024
Mayra Bueno Silva, Sean Strickland, UFC 297, UFC
Sean Strickland

Mayra Bueno Silva responds after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to "help a couple of ladies" do their job: “He is not a big star”

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Mayra Bueno Silva is responding after Sean Strickland suggests he was booked for UFC 297 to help a couple of ladies do their job.

Israel Adesanya training
UFC

Israel Adesanya shares timeline for UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury

Susan Cox - January 11, 2024

Israel Adesanya is sharing a timeline for his UFC return after suffering an undisclosed injury.

Mario Bautista
UFC

Mario Bautista confident he can "put out" Ricky Simon at UFC Vegas 84 to send a "statement" to the bantamweight division

Cole Shelton - January 11, 2024

Mario Bautista is excited to finally get his chance to fight a ranked opponent.

Jon Jones, Tom Aspinall, UFC 295, UFC
Michael Bisping

Michael Bisping warns Jon Jones of the “forever narrative” that will exist if he doesn’t fight Tom Aspinall

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC commentator Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on the ongoing situation involving Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall.

Diego Lima and Charles Oliveira

Coach explains why Charles Oliveira is “very happy” with the Arman Tsarukyan fight despite previous title talks

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024
Arman Tsarukyan
Charles Oliveira

Arman Tsarukyan plans to KO Charles Oliveira and earn June title fight with Islam Makhachev: “Gaethje has to wait until October”

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC fighter Arman Tsarukyan plans to earn a title shot against Islam Makhachev this summer by knocking out Charles Oliveira.

Chris Weidman
Chris Weidman

Chris Weidman admits upcoming fight with Bruno Silva at UFC Atlantic City could be his last: “It might be”

Harry Kettle - January 11, 2024

UFC veteran Chris Weidman has admitted that his upcoming fight against Bruno Silva could well be his last.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White announces strawweight title fight for UFC 300

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

UFC CEO Dana White has announced the first title fight for UFC 300.

Jim Miller and Brock Lesnar
Jim Miller

Jim Miller believes he could "kimura" Brock Lesnar after Anthony Smith says that hypothetical fight is 50-50

Cole Shelton - January 10, 2024

Jim Miller is confident he would beat Brock Lesnar in a potential fight.