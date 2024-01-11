Nate Diaz calls for the chance to headline UFC 300

Nate Diaz is calling for a chance to headline UFC 300.

The historic UFC 300 will take place on Saturday, April 13th, at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

UFC CEO Dana White is slowing releasing the line-up for the much-anticipated pay-per-view event.

White has been promising something ‘insane’ and is claiming he will announce at least two more fights today, Thursday, January 11th.

Well, apparently Nate Diaz, 38, is once again making it known that he would like to be part of that action.

Diaz, took to ‘X‘ with a poster of himself and Conor McGregor, UFC 200, July 9, 2016, Diaz vs. McGregor 2, Welterweight bout and the caption:

I was supposed to headline UFC200 Headline UFC300 would be better pic.twitter.com/lBWkn41Ao3 — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) January 11, 2024

“I was supposed to headline UFC 200”

“Headline UFC 300 would be better.”

It is true that Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA) was scheduled to fight Nate Diaz (21-13 MMA) at UFC 200, but the Irishman was pulled from the bout after refusing to fly to Las Vegas for a news conference.

Currently the UFC 300 fight card looks like this:

Zhang Weili (24-3 MMA) vs. Yan Xiaonan (18-3 MMA) – Women’s Strawweight Title Bout

Charles Oliveira (34-9 MMA) vs. Arman Tsarukyan (21-3 MMA) – Lightweight Bout

Jiri Prochazka (29-4 MMA) vs. Aleksandar Rakic (14-3 MMA) – Light Heavyweight Bout

Calvin Kattar (23-7 MMA) vs. Aljamain Sterling (23-4 MMA) – Featherweight Bout

Bo Nickal (5-0 MMA) vs. Cody Brundage (10-5 MMA) – Middleweight Bout

Would you like to see veteran UFC fighter Nate Diaz added to the list, and if so, who would you pick as his opponent?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!