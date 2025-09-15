Movsar Evloev reacts to former rival Diego Lopes’s Noche UFC win, claims he’s the ‘only one that can beat’ Alexander Volkanovski

UFC featherweight contender Movsar Evloev seems open to running it back with Diego Lopes after Noche UFC.

Former UFC featherweight title challenger Diego Lopes bounced back from his loss at UFC 314 with a dominant performance against Jean Silva last Saturday.

In a matchup between two of the featherweight division’s surging contenders, Lopes overcame an early barrage from Silva to finish him with a spinning back elbow in Round 2. The Noche UFC main event delivered in a big way and brought some clarity to the division’s title picture.

After Lopes’s return to the win column, one of his former rivals pitched to run it back in a potential No. 1 contender matchup.

Movsar Evloev reacts to Diego Lopes’s win, calls out Lerone Murphy amid Aljamain Sterling beef

In a recent post to X, Movsar Evloev reacted to Lopes’s TKO victory.



“Congratulations Diego Lopes, let’s do the rematch or maybe I can fight Lerone Murphy, it doesn’t matter any of these two guys,” Evloev posted.

At the time of Evloev’s tweet, top contenders Lerone Murphy and Aljamain Sterling traded barbs on social media over the next featherweight title shot. This prompted Evloev to get involved in their online squabble.

“Hey man, you’re probably not gonna get this title shot and me and you will end up fighting, I’m looking forward to it,” Evloev began.

“But, if you do end up getting the title shot then Good Luck.”

Evloev wrapped up his social media postings by declaring himself as the featherweight division’s only hope to dethrone Alexander Volkanovski.

“I’m the only guy who can beat Volk right now, but if I have to fight Lerone or Diego then I have no problem doing it,” Evloev declared.

Lopes lost to Volkanovski by unanimous decision earlier this year at UFC 314 for the then-vacant featherweight title. Volkanovski could potentially defend the belt later this year, and it’s been proposed that Yair Rodriguez will be the next man in line for a title shot.

Evloev was supposed to fight Aaron Pico at UFC Abu Dhabi before withdrawing due to injury. As of this writing, a timeline for his return is uncertain.

Evloev hasn’t fought since defeating Aljamain Sterling by unanimous decision at UFC 310.