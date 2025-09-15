Jared Gordon was hit by a car, suffered MCL injury just hours before Noche UFC defeat

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon was involved in a freak accident in San Antonio just hours before fighting at Noche UFC.

Jared Gordon suffered another lopsided defeat at the elbows of Rafa Garcia at Noche UFC last Saturday in San Antonio. But just hours before he made the walk to the Octagon, the veteran lightweight suffered brutal injuries in a freak accident after Friday’s official weigh-ins.

Gordon, one of the biggest fan favorites in the lightweight division, lost by TKO to Garcia on Saturday in San Antonio. He’s had an up-and-down run in the Octagon since a controversial defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.

After successfully making the lightweight limit at Friday’s weigh-ins, Gordon suffered a major injury that nearly forced him to withdraw from Noche UFC altogether.

Jared Gordon reveals details of pre-Noche UFC freak accident that impacted performance in loss

In a recent post to X, Gordon revealed the serious injury he suffered in a freak car vs. pedestrian accident.



“This past fight week was weird,” Gordon began.

“Two hours after weigh-ins, I was standing in the street while a car was backing out behind me. I was looking down the street away from the car. The driver was looking the other way as someone is helping him back out, waving him on, the front end of the car started turning and the right wheel ran my fight foot over as bumper started turning, and buckled my knee inward, spraining my MCL.

“I thought about pulling out [of the fight], but decided not to,” Gordon continued. “Was it the wrong decision? Maybe so. After a hard good camp I didn’t wanna pull out. It is what it is. I’ll move forward. Sorry to all my fans for the performance.”

Gordon’s last victory came against Thiago Moises in May in a first-round knockout. He’s defeated the likes of Mark Madsen, Joe Solecki, and Leonardo Santos during his promotional tenure.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain how long Gordon will be sidelined with his injuries.