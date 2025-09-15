Jared Gordon was hit by a car, suffered MCL injury just hours before Noche UFC defeat

By Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Jared Gordon enters the Octagon for his fight at Noche UFC 3 in San Antonio

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon was involved in a freak accident in San Antonio just hours before fighting at Noche UFC.

Jared Gordon suffered another lopsided defeat at the elbows of Rafa Garcia at Noche UFC last Saturday in San Antonio. But just hours before he made the walk to the Octagon, the veteran lightweight suffered brutal injuries in a freak accident after Friday’s official weigh-ins.

Gordon, one of the biggest fan favorites in the lightweight division, lost by TKO to Garcia on Saturday in San Antonio. He’s had an up-and-down run in the Octagon since a controversial defeat to Paddy Pimblett at UFC 282.

After successfully making the lightweight limit at Friday’s weigh-ins, Gordon suffered a major injury that nearly forced him to withdraw from Noche UFC altogether.

Jared Gordon reveals details of pre-Noche UFC freak accident that impacted performance in loss

In a recent post to X, Gordon revealed the serious injury he suffered in a freak car vs. pedestrian accident.

“This past fight week was weird,” Gordon began.

“Two hours after weigh-ins, I was standing in the street while a car was backing out behind me. I was looking down the street away from the car. The driver was looking the other way as someone is helping him back out, waving him on, the front end of the car started turning and the right wheel ran my fight foot over as bumper started turning, and buckled my knee inward, spraining my MCL.

“I thought about pulling out [of the fight], but decided not to,” Gordon continued. “Was it the wrong decision? Maybe so. After a hard good camp I didn’t wanna pull out. It is what it is. I’ll move forward. Sorry to all my fans for the performance.”

Gordon’s last victory came against Thiago Moises in May in a first-round knockout. He’s defeated the likes of Mark Madsen, Joe Solecki, and Leonardo Santos during his promotional tenure.

As of this writing, it’s uncertain how long Gordon will be sidelined with his injuries.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Jared Gordon UFC

Related

Terence Crawford speaks at a pre-fight press conference, opposite Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317

Terence Crawford shuts down fight with UFC superstar Ilia Topuria: "Don't compare him to Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling explains why he should face Lerone Murphy in a No. 1 contender fight

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025

Aljamain Sterling believes a fight against Lerone Murphy makes the most sense.

Sedriques Dumas
UFC

Sedriques Dumas fires back at fans for claiming he faked Noche UFC injury: 'I still haven’t been able to pee'

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025

Sedriques Dumas has fired back at fans for claiming he faked the injury at Noche UFC.

Daniel Cormier interviews Kelvin Gastelum after his victory at Noche UFC
Kelvin Gastelum

Daniel Cormier reflects on 'unfair' interview with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC after catastrophic weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has significant regrets about interviewing Kelvin Gastelum after his win at Noche UFC on Saturday.

Robert Whittaker Kelvin Gastelum
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker scolds Kelvin Gastelum for Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Robert Whittaker wasn’t thrilled seeing Kelvin Gastelum miss weight again.

Michael Page UFC interview

Michael Page wanted top UFC welterweight prospect, heard crickets instead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025
Lerone Murphy
Diego Lopes

Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Lerone Murphy heard a suggestion to have Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes fight in a title eliminator and he will have none of it.

Jean Silva UFC celebration
Jean Silva

Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after KO loss at Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has given an honest announcement of his defeat to Diego Lopes last weekend.

Tatiana Suarez
UFC

Tatiana Suarez gives honest assessment of her Noche UFC victory

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC veteran Tatiana Suarez has reviewed her performance, and win, over Amanda Lemos at Noche UFC.

Diego Lopes Aljamain Sterling
Diego Lopes

Aljamain Sterling challenges Diego Lopes to title eliminator after Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

Former UFC champion Aljamain Sterling is interested in fighting Diego Lopes following the latter’s Noche UFC victory.