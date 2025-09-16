Anthony Hernandez withdraws from UFC Vancouver headliner, new main event revealed

By Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Anthony Hernandez reacts following his win over Roman Dolidze at the UFC Apex

Top UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez’s shot at dethroning Khamzat Chimaev hit a big setback due to injury.

Anthony Hernandez was supposed to face former ONE double champ Reinier de Ridder in a highly anticipated headliner next month at UFC Vancouver. But just weeks out from the event, Hernandez suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from the fight amid his ongoing winning streak.

Hernandez hasn’t fought since one of the most dominant performances of the year by any UFC fighter over Roman Dolidze. Hernandez submitted Dolidze in their UFC Apex main event, after what was a stunning beatdown inside the Octagon.

After defeating Dolidze, Hernandez flew out to Chicago to watch Khamzat Chimaev’s title win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago. Hernandez’s newfound spotlight led some to believe he would be next in line for a title shot.

New UFC Vancouver main event revealed after Anthony Hernandez’s devastating pullout

Despite his attendance at UFC 319, Hernandez was booked to face De Ridder in a likely No. 1 contender fight at UFC Vancouver. Unfortunately, Hernandez suffered an undisclosed injury which forced the matchmakers to book a new main event for the promotion’s return to the north.

According to multiple reports, De Ridder will remain in the UFC Vancouver main event slot opposite No. 11 middleweight Brendan Allen.

The UFC announced the news in a social media post on Monday.

Allen most recently defeated former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The victory snapped a two-fight skid with losses to Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

Now, Allen will take Hernandez’s place atop the UFC Vancouver card. A win over De Ridder would surge Allen into the middleweight title mix, despite his recent struggles.

UFC Vancouver is a stacked card with several high-profile fights, including a co-main event bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Marlon Vera also faces Aiemann Zahabi, and welterweights Kevin Holland and Mike Malott are set to clash on the undercard.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Anthony Hernandez UFC

Movsar Evloev appears at the UFC 297 press conference, opposite Diego Lopes wrestling Jean Silva at Noche UFC

Movsar Evloev reacts to former rival Diego Lopes's Noche UFC win, claims he's the 'only one that can beat' Alexander Volkanovski

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Jared Gordon enters the Octagon for his fight at Noche UFC 3 in San Antonio
UFC

Jared Gordon was hit by a car, suffered MCL injury just hours before Noche UFC defeat

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

UFC lightweight Jared Gordon was involved in a freak accident in San Antonio just hours before fighting at Noche UFC.

Terence Crawford speaks at a pre-fight press conference, opposite Ilia Topuria in the cage at UFC 317
Ilia Topuria

Terence Crawford shuts down fight with UFC superstar Ilia Topuria: "Don't compare him to Conor"

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025

After their recent back-and-forths, boxing superstar Terence Crawford laughed off comparisons between Ilia Topuria and Conor McGregor.

Aljamain Sterling
UFC

Aljamain Sterling explains why he should face Lerone Murphy in a No. 1 contender fight

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025

Aljamain Sterling believes a fight against Lerone Murphy makes the most sense.

Sedriques Dumas
UFC

Sedriques Dumas fires back at fans for claiming he faked Noche UFC injury: 'I still haven’t been able to pee'

Cole Shelton - September 15, 2025

Sedriques Dumas has fired back at fans for claiming he faked the injury at Noche UFC.

Daniel Cormier interviews Kelvin Gastelum after his victory at Noche UFC

Daniel Cormier reflects on 'unfair' interview with Kelvin Gastelum at Noche UFC after catastrophic weight miss

Curtis Calhoun - September 15, 2025
Robert Whittaker Kelvin Gastelum
Robert Whittaker

Robert Whittaker scolds Kelvin Gastelum for Noche UFC weigh-in miss

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Robert Whittaker wasn’t thrilled seeing Kelvin Gastelum miss weight again.

Michael Page UFC interview
Michael Page

Michael Page wanted top UFC welterweight prospect, heard crickets instead

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Michael Page hasn’t had luck securing a fight with one top UFC prospect.

Lerone Murphy
Diego Lopes

Lerone Murphy goes off on suggested UFC title eliminator between Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles Jr. - September 15, 2025

Lerone Murphy heard a suggestion to have Aljamain Sterling and Diego Lopes fight in a title eliminator and he will have none of it.

Jean Silva UFC celebration
Jean Silva

Jean Silva gets honest in first statement after KO loss at Noche UFC

Harry Kettle - September 15, 2025

UFC featherweight Jean Silva has given an honest announcement of his defeat to Diego Lopes last weekend.