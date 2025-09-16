Anthony Hernandez withdraws from UFC Vancouver headliner, new main event revealed

Top UFC middleweight contender Anthony Hernandez’s shot at dethroning Khamzat Chimaev hit a big setback due to injury.

Anthony Hernandez was supposed to face former ONE double champ Reinier de Ridder in a highly anticipated headliner next month at UFC Vancouver. But just weeks out from the event, Hernandez suffered an undisclosed injury and was forced to withdraw from the fight amid his ongoing winning streak.

Hernandez hasn’t fought since one of the most dominant performances of the year by any UFC fighter over Roman Dolidze. Hernandez submitted Dolidze in their UFC Apex main event, after what was a stunning beatdown inside the Octagon.

After defeating Dolidze, Hernandez flew out to Chicago to watch Khamzat Chimaev’s title win over Dricus du Plessis at UFC 319 in Chicago. Hernandez’s newfound spotlight led some to believe he would be next in line for a title shot.

New UFC Vancouver main event revealed after Anthony Hernandez’s devastating pullout

Despite his attendance at UFC 319, Hernandez was booked to face De Ridder in a likely No. 1 contender fight at UFC Vancouver. Unfortunately, Hernandez suffered an undisclosed injury which forced the matchmakers to book a new main event for the promotion’s return to the north.

According to multiple reports, De Ridder will remain in the UFC Vancouver main event slot opposite No. 11 middleweight Brendan Allen.

The UFC announced the news in a social media post on Monday.

Allen most recently defeated former title challenger Marvin Vettori at UFC 318 in New Orleans. The victory snapped a two-fight skid with losses to Hernandez and Nassourdine Imavov.

Now, Allen will take Hernandez’s place atop the UFC Vancouver card. A win over De Ridder would surge Allen into the middleweight title mix, despite his recent struggles.

UFC Vancouver is a stacked card with several high-profile fights, including a co-main event bout between Manon Fiorot and Jasmine Jasudavicius. Marlon Vera also faces Aiemann Zahabi, and welterweights Kevin Holland and Mike Malott are set to clash on the undercard.