More than a dozen former UFC fighters are set to compete at XMMA 4 on April 2

At XMMA 4 next month, 14 former UFC fighters are set to compete on the card – including former title challenger John Dodson.
After debuting in January 2021 with James Vick in the main event, XMMA has slowly but surely been building for the future. Whether it be future talent or stars from years gone by in UFC and Bellator, they’re aiming to be in the mix alongside a string of other promotions currently thriving across North America and beyond.
It’s always difficult to break into such a competitive market but with some of the names they’ve got on their roster, alongside more that are likely to come, they could be setting themselves up for a strong few years.
At XMMA 4 on April 2, which will go down at The Fillmore in New Orleans, they’ll hope to strike while the iron is hot with a parade of ex-UFC names on the card.
XMMA 4 – Confirmed bouts (former UFC fighters highlighted)
John Dodson vs. Francisco Rivera
Jared Gooden vs. Curtis Millender
John Howard vs. Ange Loosa
Felipe Boaventura vs. Bobby Nash
Kyle Bochniak vs. Carlton Minus
Zak Ottow vs. Kyle Stewart
Tyrek Malveaux vs. Matt Sayles
Cole Smith vs. John Sweeney
Kyron Bowen vs. Sasha Palatnikov
Adli Edwards vs. Josh Harvey
Tateki Matsuda vs. Louie Sanoudakis
Andrew Garrette vs. Justin Mead
John Dodson previously made his debut against Cody Gibson at XMMA 3 which he lost, although it did take place just months after a car accident that ruled him out of XMMA 2.
As the countdown to the event continues, it seems as if there’s a quiet optimism regarding where they can take this.
What do you think about the XMMA 4 card as it currently stands? Which of these former UFC fighters are you looking forward to seeing the most next month? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!