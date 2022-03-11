More than a dozen former UFC fighters are set to compete at XMMA 4 on April 2

At XMMA 4 next month, 14 former UFC fighters are set to compete on the card – including former title challenger John Dodson.

After debuting in January 2021 with James Vick in the main event, XMMA has slowly but surely been building for the future. Whether it be future talent or stars from years gone by in UFC and Bellator, they’re aiming to be in the mix alongside a string of other promotions currently thriving across North America and beyond.

It’s always difficult to break into such a competitive market but with some of the names they’ve got on their roster, alongside more that are likely to come, they could be setting themselves up for a strong few years.

At XMMA 4 on April 2, which will go down at The Fillmore in New Orleans, they’ll hope to strike while the iron is hot with a parade of ex-UFC names on the card.

XMMA 4 – Confirmed bouts (former UFC fighters highlighted)

John Dodson vs. Francisco Rivera

Jared Gooden vs. Curtis Millender

John Howard vs. Ange Loosa

Felipe Boaventura vs. Bobby Nash

Kyle Bochniak vs. Carlton Minus

Zak Ottow vs. Kyle Stewart

Tyrek Malveaux vs. Matt Sayles

Cole Smith vs. John Sweeney

Kyron Bowen vs. Sasha Palatnikov

Adli Edwards vs. Josh Harvey

Tateki Matsuda vs. Louie Sanoudakis

Andrew Garrette vs. Justin Mead

John Dodson previously made his debut against Cody Gibson at XMMA 3 which he lost, although it did take place just months after a car accident that ruled him out of XMMA 2.

As the countdown to the event continues, it seems as if there’s a quiet optimism regarding where they can take this.

What do you think about the XMMA 4 card as it currently stands? Which of these former UFC fighters are you looking forward to seeing the most next month? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!