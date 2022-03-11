Chael Sonnen explains why Robert Whittaker should have called out Jorge Masvidal

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen has explained why he believes Robert Whittaker should have called out Jorge Masvidal.

In a recent social media post, Robert Whittaker teased a quick return to the Octagon by saying that ‘skinny Rob’ would be making a comeback. A lot of fans wondered whether or not this meant he would be making the trip back down to welterweight, which is where he fought before moving up to 185 pounds.

Whittaker quickly clarified during an interview that he simply meant he’d be getting back into fight shape, likely to take on Marvin Vettori as reported by Ariel Helwani. However, before the news hit Chael Sonnen, ‘The Bad Guy’ decided to throw out the idea of him jumping down to take on Jorge Masvidal.

“If I was to tell you guys Robert Whittaker was gonna change weight classes and go down to 170, I think you would think that was interesting. From a scale of 1-10 on an interest level I’ve probably got you around a 6, 6 and a half. If I told you Robert Whittaker is coming after Jorge Masvidal and he’s going down to that weight class to do it, now I’ve got you.”

It seems fairly unlikely that Whittaker is going to shift away from middleweight, especially given the fact that his last fight against Adesanya was so close.

Still, if he was ever going to put his body through the stress of going to welterweight again, a fight against Masvidal would certainly be something that fans would be happy to see.

Do you think we will see Robert Whittaker change weight class by the end of the year? If the proposed bout with Marvin Vettori happens in the summer, do you believe he will be the favourite in that contest? Let us know your thoughts down in the comments, BJPENN Nation!