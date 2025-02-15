UFC Vegas 102: ‘Cannonier vs. Rodrigues’ Live Results and Highlights

By Chris Taylor - February 15, 2025

The Octagon returns to Nevada for tonight’s UFC Vegas 102 event, a 12-bout fight card headlined by Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues.

Cannonier (17-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s bout with hopes of snapping a two-fight losing skid. ‘The Killa Gorilla’ is coming off back-to-back losses against Caio Borralho and Nassourdine Imavov respectively. Prior to those setbacks, Cannonier had scored wins over Sean Strickland and Marvin Vettori.

Meanwhile, Gregory Rodrigues (16-5 MMA) will enter tonight’s headliner sporting a three-fight winning streak, his most recent being a unanimous decision victory over Christian Leroy Duncan. Prior to that, ‘Robocop’ had scored stoppage victories over Brad Tavares and Denis Tiuliulin.

UFC Vegas 102 is co-headlined by a key featherweight matchup featuring Calvin Kattar taking on Youssef Zalal.

Kattar (23-8 MMA) will enter tonight’s contest with hopes of snapping a three-fight losing skid. ‘The Boston Finisher’ is coming off losses to Aljamain Sterling, Arnold Allen and Josh Emmett in his most recent Octagon appearances.

Meanwhile, Youssef Zalal (16-5-1 MMA) currently boasts a six-fight winning streak, his most recent effort resulting in a submission victory over Jack Shore this past November. ‘The Moroccan Devil’ has not tasted defeat since suffering a split decision loss to Sean Woodson in June of 2021.

Get all of tonight’s live results and highlights below (refresh for updates):

UFC Vegas 102 Main Card (7pm EST on ESPN+)

185 lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Gregory Rodrigues –

145 lbs.: Calvin Kattar vs. Youssef Zalal –

185 lbs.: Edmen Shahbazyan vs. Dylan Budka –

155 lbs.: Ismael Bonfim vs. Nazim Sadykhov –

185 lbs.: Rodolfo Vieira vs. Andre Petroski –

UFC Vegas 102 Prelims (4pm EST on ESPN +)

145 lbs.: Connor Matthews vs. Jose Delgado – Delgado def. Matthews via TKO at 2:58 of Round 1

115 lbs.: Angela Hill vs. Ketlen Souza – Hill def. Souza by split decision (29–28, 28–29, 29–28)

125 lbs.: Rafael Estevam vs. Jesus Aguilar – Estevam def. Aguilar by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

170 lbs.: Gabriel Bonfim vs. Khaos Williams – Bonfim def. Williams via Technical Submission (Brabo choke) at 4:58 of Round 2

135 lbs.: Vince Morales vs. Elijah Smith – Smith def. Morales by unanimous decision (29-28 x3)

265 lbs.: Valter Walker vs. Don’Tale Mayes — Walker def. Mayes via submission (heel hook) at 1:17 of Round 1

135 lbs.: Julia Avila vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti — Cavalcanti def. Avila by unanimous decision (30-27 x3)

Who are you picking to win tonight’s middleweight main event between Jared Cannonier and Gregory Rodrigues?

