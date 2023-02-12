Michel Pereira explains why he’s “disgusted” with Sean Brady for pulling out of their slated UFC fight

Michel Pereira is not happy with Sean Brady for pulling out of their scheduled UFC fight on April 15th.

Pereira (28-11 MMA) and Brady (15-1 MMA) were originally slated to meet on March 25th. However, the fight was later pushed back until April 15th due to an injury suffered by the American.

Most recently, it was announced the Sean Brady will no longer be able to compete on the April 15th fight card. That news did not sit well with Michel Pereira, who proceeded to make his dissatisfaction well known on social media.

‘Demolidor’ recently took to Twitter where he voiced his frustrations with the following tweet:

I'm disgusted with Sean Brady, my fight with him was on March 25th, contract signed, he came and said he needed another month, I accepted and our fight was on April 15th, he came now again saying he was injured again, kkkkkkk then he moved me kkkkkk @UFCBrasil @ufc @seanbradymma pic.twitter.com/f2rrTujLjF — Michel Pereira (@UfcPereira) February 11, 2023

“I‘m disgusted with Sean Brady, my fight with him was on March 25th, contract signed, he came and said he needed another month, I accepted, and our fight was on April 15th, he came now again saying he was injured again, kkkkkkk then he moved me kkkkkk @UFCBrasil @ufc @seanbradymma“

Michel Pereira is currently riding a five-fight winning streak, his latest being a split decision victory over Santiago Ponzinibbio. The Brazilian standout has gone 6-2 since joining the UFC ranks in May of 2019.

As for Sean Brady, the Philadelphia native last competed at UFC 280 in October, where he suffered his first career loss at the hands of Belal Muhammad. Prior to that setback, the 30-year-old had gone 5-0 inside of the Octagon, including wins over Michael Chiesa and Jake Matthews.

What do you think of Michel Pereira blasting Sean Brady for pulling out of their slated UFC fight on April 15th? Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!