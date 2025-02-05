Shara Bullet opens up on medical issues that contributed to UFC Saudi Arabia loss: “I’ve never felt this sick”

By Josh Evanoff - February 5, 2025

UFC middleweight prospect Shara Bullet is opening up on his health following his loss to Michael Page.

Shara Bullet

The flashy striker returned to the cage in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday night. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Armen Petrosyan in October, ‘Shara Bullet’ met Michael Page. While ‘Venom’ is normally a welterweight, he jumped at the opportunity to face Magomedov.

Despite entering the cage as a two-to-one betting favorite, Shara Bullet was largely dominated over the weekend. The older Page easily outstruck the middleweight prospect on the feet and nearly secured a submission on the mat. After three rounds of action, the British striker earned a lopsided decision victory.

Just a day after the defeat, Shara Bullet released a statement on social media about the loss. There, the 30-year-old striker stated that he had a “health condition” which contributed to the defeat. However, he failed to reveal what the health condition was in the post. A day following his comments, Page largely told Magomedov to live with the result when asked about the medical issues.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN CONFIRMS COLBY COVINGTON’S NEXT OPPONENT WILL LIKELY BE GILBERT BURNS: “HE WILL FIGHT AGAIN”

Michael Page, Shara Bullet

Image via the UFC

Shara Bullet opens up on medical issues following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Michael Page

Speaking in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the middleweight prospect elaborated on his prior comments. There, Shara Bullet stated that he was incredibly sick on fight night against Michael Page. According to Magomedov, serious intestine issues played a big role in how he performed last weekend.

“I’ve never felt this sick in the cage,” Shara Bullet stated in the interview, via Sherdog. “My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I’ve got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off. I’ve got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I’ve got problems with my bile flow. I hoped to fix this issue, at least before the fight, but it’s still there.

He continued, “That’s why I could not keep the proper pace. I was feeling sick after throwing just a few punches, so I needed a break. After every couple of punches, just moving on my feet for a minute, I was even afraid that I could throw up in the fight. When I was going back to my corner after the first round, I felt like I was about to throw up. All of that bile stuck up here didn’t let me work. It’s still there even now. My legs were gone.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight contender? Who do you want to see Shara Bullet fight next?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Michael Page UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones teases "huge announcement" coming soon: "And Still"

Cole Shelton - February 5, 2025
Ilia Topuria Movsar Evloev
Movsar Evloev

UFC champion Ilia Topuria not impressed by Movsar Evloev, would rather fight Diego Lopes

Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

UFC featherweight champion Ilia Topuria doesn’t believe Movsar Evloev is deserving of a title shot.

Kevin Lee
UFC

Kevin Lee issues scathing statement after sparring footage of him getting dropped gets released

Cole Shelton - February 5, 2025

Kevin Lee has issued a scathing response after a video of him getting dropped in sparring went viral.

UFC Apex Octagon
Manel Kape

Massive UFC Fight Night headliner with potential title implications is off due to injury

Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

Brandon Royval will not be facing Manel Kape on March 1st.

Sean Strickland Byrce Mitchell
Sean Strickland

Sean Strickland reacts to Bryce Mitchell's controversial Adolf Hitler comments: 'A f*cking idiot from Arkansas'

Fernando Quiles - February 5, 2025

Sean Strickland believes Bryce Mitchell is buying into propaganda, but doesn’t feel he’s a Nazi.

Terrance McKinney

UFC star Terrance McKinney lays out his plans for the remainder of 2025

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025
Alex Pereira, Dricus Du Plessis, UFC 305, UFC
Dricus du Plessis

Dricus du Plessis praises Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC champion Dricus du Plessis has praised Alex Pereira as one of the greatest combat sports athletes ever ahead of UFC 312.

Zhang Weili Joe Rogan UFC 292
UFC

Zhang Weili believes she can solve Tatiana Suarez puzzle at UFC 312

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

UFC strawweight champion Zhang Weili backs herself to find success against Tatiana Suarez at UFC 312.

Khamzat Chimaev
Khamzat Chimaev

Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev could serve as back-up fighter for UFC 312 main event

Harry Kettle - February 5, 2025

MMA analyst Chael Sonnen believes Khamzat Chimaev may end up serving as the back-up fighter for the UFC 312 main event.

Belal Muhammad, Leon Edwards, UFC 304
Leon Edwards

Leon Edwards labels Belal Muhammad as the 'worst' fighter of all-time while calling for rematch

Cole Shelton - February 4, 2025

Leon Edwards is certain that he is a better fighter than Belal Muhammad.