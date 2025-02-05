Shara Bullet opens up on medical issues that contributed to UFC Saudi Arabia loss: “I’ve never felt this sick”

UFC middleweight prospect Shara Bullet is opening up on his health following his loss to Michael Page.

The flashy striker returned to the cage in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia last Saturday night. Back for the first time since a knockout win over Armen Petrosyan in October, ‘Shara Bullet’ met Michael Page. While ‘Venom’ is normally a welterweight, he jumped at the opportunity to face Magomedov.

Despite entering the cage as a two-to-one betting favorite, Shara Bullet was largely dominated over the weekend. The older Page easily outstruck the middleweight prospect on the feet and nearly secured a submission on the mat. After three rounds of action, the British striker earned a lopsided decision victory.

Just a day after the defeat, Shara Bullet released a statement on social media about the loss. There, the 30-year-old striker stated that he had a “health condition” which contributed to the defeat. However, he failed to reveal what the health condition was in the post. A day following his comments, Page largely told Magomedov to live with the result when asked about the medical issues.

RELATED: CHAEL SONNEN CONFIRMS COLBY COVINGTON’S NEXT OPPONENT WILL LIKELY BE GILBERT BURNS: “HE WILL FIGHT AGAIN”

Shara Bullet opens up on medical issues following UFC Saudi Arabia loss to Michael Page

Speaking in a recent interview with Red Corner MMA, the middleweight prospect elaborated on his prior comments. There, Shara Bullet stated that he was incredibly sick on fight night against Michael Page. According to Magomedov, serious intestine issues played a big role in how he performed last weekend.

“I’ve never felt this sick in the cage,” Shara Bullet stated in the interview, via Sherdog. “My legs were gone, my arms felt weak, and I’ve got a lot of health issues I don’t want to reveal. It was a whole bunch of problems that affected my performance. My mind was there, but my body was off. I’ve got dysbacteriosis and parasitosis in my intestine, and I’ve got problems with my bile flow. I hoped to fix this issue, at least before the fight, but it’s still there.

He continued, “That’s why I could not keep the proper pace. I was feeling sick after throwing just a few punches, so I needed a break. After every couple of punches, just moving on my feet for a minute, I was even afraid that I could throw up in the fight. When I was going back to my corner after the first round, I felt like I was about to throw up. All of that bile stuck up here didn’t let me work. It’s still there even now. My legs were gone.”

What do you make of these comments from the UFC middleweight contender? Who do you want to see Shara Bullet fight next?