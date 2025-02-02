Pros react after Michael Page hands Shara Magomedov his first loss at UFC Saudi Arabia

By Chris Taylor - February 1, 2025

Today’s UFC Saudi Arabia event was co-headlined by a middleweight bout between Michael Page and Shara Magomedov.

Michael Page

Michael Page (23-3 MMA) was returning to action for the first time since suffering a unanimous decision loss at the hands of Ian Machado Garry at UFC 303 this past June. That setback was of course preceded by a decision victory over Kevin Holland in his Octagon debut at March’s UFC 299 event.

Meanwhile, Shara Magomedov (15-1) entered today’s contest sporting a perfect UFC record of 4-0. ‘Shara Bullet’ had most previously competed this past October at UFC 308, where he scored a highlight reel spinning back fist knockout over Armen Petrosyan.

Tonight’s UFC Saudi Arabia co-main event proved to be a return to glory for Michael Page. ‘Venum’ was able to get the better of ‘Shara Bullet’ in the standup for the majority of the contest and was handed a much-deserved unanimous decision victory from the judges’ in attendance. ‘MVP’ is now 2-1 under the UFC banner and is positioned for a big fight his next time out after handing Magomedov his first career defeat. For the pirate, it is back to the drawing board.

Official UFC Saudi Arabia Results: Michael Page def. Shara Magomedov by unanimous decision (30-27 x2, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted to ‘Page vs. Magomedov’ below:

Who would you like to see Michael Page fight next following his decision victory over Shara Magomedov this afternoon in Riyadh? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

