Jon Jones teases “huge announcement” coming soon: “And Still”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is teasing a massive announcement coming on Thursday.

After Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title, many were hopeful he would face Tom Aspinall next. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an announcement, but Jones is now teasing a potential title defense or fight news.

In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill — Jonny Meat (@JonnyBones) February 5, 2025

After Jones’ post, many immediately thought it was a title defense against Aspinall. However, it’s uncertain if that is indeed the case, but many fans are hopeful that will in fact be Jones’ announcement.

Jon Jones (28-1 and one NC) is coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his belt. Before that, he submitted Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title in his return to the sport. After Jones’ light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in 2020, he took three years away from the sport as he bulked up to become a heavyweight.