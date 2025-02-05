Jon Jones teases “huge announcement” coming soon: “And Still”
UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones is teasing a massive announcement coming on Thursday.
After Jones defeated Stipe Miocic to defend his heavyweight title, many were hopeful he would face Tom Aspinall next. Unfortunately, there has yet to be an announcement, but Jones is now teasing a potential title defense or fight news.
Jon Jones took to X on Wednesday to reveal he will be sharing a major announcement on Thursday.
In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill
“In 24 hours I’ll be making a huge announcement! #Andstill,” Jones wrote on X.
After Jones’ post, many immediately thought it was a title defense against Aspinall. However, it’s uncertain if that is indeed the case, but many fans are hopeful that will in fact be Jones’ announcement.
Jon Jones (28-1 and one NC) is coming off a TKO win over Stipe Miocic to defend his belt. Before that, he submitted Ciryl Gane to win the vacant heavyweight title in his return to the sport. After Jones’ light heavyweight title defense against Dominick Reyes in 2020, he took three years away from the sport as he bulked up to become a heavyweight.
Dana White hopeful to make Jon Jones vs Tom Aspinall
Jon Jones’ teased announcement comes after Dana White spoke about the potential heavyweight fight against Tom Aspinall.
White recently said he will move on from Jones vs. Aspinall if he can’t make the fight soon.
“One hundred percent,” White said to The Mac Life. “If we don’t get the fight done, we move on, and we make another fight. But not last night, but the night before, I was up in my room with my people until like 6 in the morning. We’re working on lots of stuff right now. There’s lots of really good sh*t going on right now.”
Although Dana White is willing to move on, he says negotiations are happening and he’s hopeful Jon Jones and Tom Aspinall will fight each other this year.
“There’s no situation. It’s the biggest fight we can make,” White said. “I know the fans like to mess with Jon or whatever. Jon Jones isn’t afraid of anybody, and Jon Jones will fight anybody. It’s just a matter of getting the fight done now. That’s our job.”
Perhaps the fight announcement will be made on Thursday after Jon Jones teased a huge announcement.
