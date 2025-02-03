Shara Bullet reveals he entered UFC Saudi Arabia with bad health condition in loss to Michael Page

By Fernando Quiles - February 3, 2025

Sharabutdin Magomedov is claiming that he entered his bout against Michael Page with a rough health issue.

Shara Bullet

Magomedov and Page shared the Octagon in the co-main event of UFC Saudi Arabia this past Saturday. Page was able to dictate the pace on the feet. “MVP” proved to be too elusive for Shara “Bullet.” After three rounds of action, Page was awarded the unanimous decision victory.

Now that the fight is over, Magomedov has revealed that he wasn’t 100 percent going into fight night.

Shara Bullet Claims “Nightmarish Health Condition” Played Role in Michael Page Fight

In an Instagram post, Sharabutdin Magomedov issued a statement on suffering his first defeat under the UFC banner. He revealed that he went into the bout with bad health problem.

“The pirate sails into the harbor, but I will return!

“I knew all the risks when stepping in with such a nightmarish health condition and preparation. I felt that despite everything, I could still win—but it didn’t work out, and that’s it.

“Thank you to the @ufc organization for this opportunity and to everyone involved. I wanted to put on a show and meet expectations without canceling the fight.

“Thank you to everyone who stands by me in any situation! Alhamdulillah.”

Note: Shara “Bullet’s” comments on his Instagram post were slightly altered in the embedded ‘X’ post.

Health issue or not, Shara “Bullet” will need to go back to the drawing board after being outclassed by Michael Page. It isn’t all bad news for Magomedov, as he had been undefeated as a pro MMA fighter. Losing to someone with the skillset of Page doesn’t exactly mean doom and gloom.

If Magomedov can have an impressive showing in his next fight, then he’ll be back on track. As for Page, this is his second win as a member of the UFC roster. His other victory was a unanimous decision over Kevin Holland. The loss was against Ian Machado Garry in a highly competitive matchup.

Page has been making the most of his current UFC run and as he draws closer to the age of 38, he’s hoping to string together enough wins to earn a UFC title shot before it’s too late.

