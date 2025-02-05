Dricus du Plessis believes Israel Adesanya’s days as a top UFC title contender are over: “You’ll always have your legacy”

By Josh Evanoff - February 5, 2025

UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis has reacted to Israel Adesanya’s recent loss.

Israel Adesanya and Dricus Du Plessia

‘The Last Stylebender’ is fresh off his return to the octagon in the main event of UFC Saudi Arabia over the weekend. Back for the first time since a submission loss to Dricus du Plessis last fall, Israel Adesanya faced Nassourdine Imavov. ‘The Sniper’ entered the bout riding a three-fight winning streak, last scoring a decision win over Brendan Allen in September.

While the former UFC middleweight champion looked good in round one, his success wasn’t long. In round two, Imavov knocked down Israel Adesanya and quickly scored a stoppage win. For ‘The Last Stylebender’, the defeat was a brutal one. With the loss, Adesanya had been handed defeats in four of his last five appearances in the cage.

Post-fight, Israel Adesanya vowed to fight on. That’s something that makes sense to UFC middleweight champion Dricus du Plessis. Speaking at the UFC 312 media day earlier this week, ‘Stillknocks’ was asked about his rival’s recent defeat. There, the normally brash du Plessis showed a lot of respect to ‘The Last Stylebender’.

Dricus du Plessis

(via Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

Dricus du Plessis reacts to Israel Adesanya’s defeat at UFC Saudi Arabia

However, Dricus du Plessis also stated that Israel Adesanya won’t be a top contender anymore at this stage of his career. While the South African supports the former champion taking money fights if he wants, he believes the 35-year-old will never fight for gold again.

“For [Israel Adesanya], I don’t think there’s another title run. With all due respect.” Dricus du Plessis responded when asked about Israel Adesanya’s loss at UFC Saudi Arabia. “I think his legacy is cemented and it will always be there, and whatever he feels like doing, he can do. I put him in the same category as Anderson Silva at this stage. Lose as many fights as you want, you’ll always have your legacy.”

He continued, “Whatever he decides to do, take superfights here and there, if you want to. If you still have the passion for it. If you’ve lost the passion for it, you have the money. [You don’t have] to do it anymore. You don’t have to take any more trauma, you don’t have to put yourself through that. But if you want to do it, go for it. Nothing he can do, can tarnish that legacy he’s already built.”

What do you make of these comments from UFC champion Dricus du Plessis? Do you think Israel Adesanya should retire?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

